Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA); Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC); SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT); and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.



WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Ibotta $IBTA

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

If you are a Current Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shareholder who has held Napco shares since prior to November 7, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Click here to join or learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why? Key allegations in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint against the company and certain of its officers have survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Napco failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) Napco downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) Napco’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, Napco would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 11, 2025, the federal court determined that key allegations would survive Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. In so holding, the court determined “Plaintiffs have adequately stated Exchange Act claims by pleading scienter [knowledge of wrongdoing] through defendants’ unusual stock sales and by plausibly alleging loss causation between the corrective announcement and stock price drop. Plaintiffs have also stated Securities Act claims against Napco and the underwriter defendants.” . . . “Taking the well-pleaded facts as true, there is no question that plaintiffs have adequately pled scienter. First, the stock sales were highly unusual in timing and amount. As to amount, the total proceeds of over $108 million from stock sales by the officer defendants weigh in favor of a motive. . . . And the officer defendants sold hefty percentages of their holdings – 48.5% for Soloway and 45.5% for Buchel.”

What To Do Now: If you have held Napco shares since before November 7, 2022 and would like to learn more about this matter, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $NSSC #Napco

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares prior to September 9, 2020, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/selectquote-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



WHY? On May 1, 2025, at approximately noon eastern standard time, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging, “[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021” SelectQuote received “tens of millions of dollars” in “illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers’ plans. Further, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers “unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it “repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans.”

As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects including: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares prior to September 9, 2020, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/selectquote-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between

September 9, 2020, and May 1, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

$SLQT #SLQT #SelectQuote

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Treace $TMCI

