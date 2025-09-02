SEGG Media Executives Conclude INDYCAR and Indy NXT Season in Nashville as Louis Foster Clinches Rookie of the Year and 2026 Discussions Advance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com closed out the 2025 NTT INDYCAR and INDY NXT by Firestone seasons this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. With senior leadership in attendance, SEGG Media strengthened relationships with its three drivers, while beginning exploratory discussions with teams and partners ahead of the launch of the 2026 SEGG Elite Driver Program.



SEGG Media executives at Nashville included:

• Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO, SEGG Media

• Marc Bircham, Main Board Director and Head of Sports.com Acquisitions

• Warren Macal, Main Board Director

• Gregory Potts, COO of SEGG Media

• Patrick Ogle, Director of Concerts.com

“Having the C-suite and directors on the ground in Nashville sends a clear signal of SEGG’s intent in motorsports,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media. “This weekend was about more than the finale — it was about building long-term partnerships, securing global brand exposure, and advancing the Elite Driver Program as we look ahead to 2026.”

Driver Highlights

Louis Foster (“Fast Foster”) — Rookie of the Year

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Louis Foster capped his rookie season by winning the prestigious 2025 NTT INDYCAR Rookie of the Year title. Starting 24th on the grid, Foster was involved in mid-race contact and received a blocking penalty, which forced him to manage damage and run laps down. Despite the setbacks, Foster secured the points needed to clinch the honor.

Foster’s No. 45 car ran in a striking black and gold livery, with the Sports.com logo prominently displayed on the end plates of the front wing. The branding stood out on national FOX television coverage, showcasing SEGG’s global presence.

“One of the main goals we had this year was to win this title,” said Foster. “The RLL team have been incredible all year and I owe this to them and everyone supporting me on the path to the INDYCAR series. I’ve learned a huge amount, and I’m excited to reset for 2026 with more experience and determination.”

Callum Ilott (“The Comeback Kid”) — 4th Top-10 Finish

PREMA Racing’s Callum Ilott overcame a grid penalty carried into Nashville to secure P9, his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Calm and precise throughout the 225-lap race, Ilott once again showcased his trademark race craft — widely regarded as among the best on the grid.

“It was a good race,” Ilott said. “We stabilised mid-pack and made a strong push on the Alternates late. The crew did a great job in the pits and Chevrolet delivered on the engine. It’s a positive way to finish our first season together.”

Seb Murray — Building Momentum for 2026

Andretti Cape Indy NXT rookie Seb Murray wrapped up his debut season with a P11 finish at Nashville, ending the year 13th in the championship standings. Murray ran a refreshed livery that integrated SEGG Media’s brands: Lottery.com across the sidepods, Sports.com on the rear wing, and additional Lottery.com placements along the midsection of the car.

“Overall it was a solid weekend and a good rebound from Milwaukee,” said Murray. “We had the pace for a top 10, but a couple of small mistakes cost us. I’m grateful to Andretti and to all of my partners — this season has been about learning and laying foundations for 2026.”

Executive Reflections

“A huge thank you goes to our three drivers — Louis Foster, Callum Ilott, and Seb Murray. We’ve enjoyed working with them throughout 2025 and look forward to continuing these relationships into 2026. INDYCAR has surpassed all expectations in terms of global brand exposure for SEGG Media, particularly for Sports.com and Lottery.com. As an American company listed on the most prestigious exchange in the world, it is important to our shareholders and investors that our brands are front and center in America’s finest sports. INDYCAR has proven to be the perfect stage for that.” — Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media

“As the 2025 INDYCAR season draws to a close, it has exceeded our expectations in brand exposure and opened the door to new connections and potential joint ventures for 2026. We’ve taken a hands-on approach with our drivers, attending as many races as possible to encourage, develop, and expand our presence in INDYCAR. We are excited to soon share with shareholders and investors our plans for 2026, which include the launch of the Elite Driver and Sponsorship Program.” — Marc Bircham, Main Board Director of SEGG Media and Head of Sports.com Acquisitions

Looking Ahead

With three drivers delivering results and significant brand exposure in Nashville, SEGG Media is now focused on expanding its motorsport footprint for 2026. Active discussions with teams, drivers, and commercial partners will continue into the off-season as SEGG Media positions itself at the forefront of motorsports, entertainment, and shareholder value creation.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets, including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

