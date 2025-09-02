AUDIENCEX Accelerates Programmatic Innovation With AXi 2.0, Admatx Expansion, and Breakthrough Creative Tech

Venice, CA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX is continuing to build momentum with its proprietary AXi platform, just a few months after unveiling the upgraded AXi 2.0 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The company’s AI-driven technology stack, designed to unify performance, intelligence, and automation, has already started to show measurable impact across a broad array of industries. What began as a high-profile debut is now translating into powerful performance outcomes for clients, while also signaling AUDIENCEX’s broader ambitions. The growth of AXi is part of a larger push by the LA-based firm to expand its technology, talent, and partnerships—an effort aimed at positioning the company for sustainable growth and impact in 2026.

Growth Powered by AXi 2.0

Early adoption of AXi 2.0 has already delivered measurable performance gains for AUDIENCEX clients. In live campaigns across hospitality, gaming, automotive, higher education, and ecommerce, the platform has produced:

22% lower cost-per-acquisition (CPA) on average across ecommerce campaigns, driven by predictive modeling and dynamic budget allocation.

31% higher click-through rates (CTR) for higher education partners using AI-powered creative testing and cross-channel sequencing.

18% increase in lead-to-sale conversions for automotive campaigns through advanced audience modeling and sequential messaging strategies.

27% faster optimizations in hospitality campaigns as AXi 2.0 automatically adjusted bids and creative rotations in real time to match seasonal demand.

By integrating synthetic scenario testing, real-time optimization, and privacy-first audience enrichment, AXi 2.0 is providing marketers with precision tools to drive meaningful business outcomes at scale.

Innovations for End-of-Year Campaigns

Building on this momentum, AUDIENCEX has launched several groundbreaking initiatives designed to give brands a competitive edge as they approach the holiday season and 2026 planning cycles:

PriceFix: Cross-Channel Fixed CPA Guarantee



An innovative fixed CPA price guarantee that provides brands certainty and control over performance outcomes. This pioneering program allows marketers to lock in campaign success at guaranteed costs per acquisition, offering unmatched transparency and accountability in digital advertising.

AXi Simulator: Advanced Agentic AI Synthetic Testing



To help brands future-proof their strategies, AUDIENCEX has unveiled AXi Simulator, in partnership with SONA Intelligence, an innovative tool that harnesses advanced agentic AI synthetic testing. The simulator enables advertisers to model and forecast campaign scenarios with precision, optimizing creative and media strategies before going live.

Admatx: Industry-Leading Self-Serve DSP



AUDIENCEX continues to expand Admatx, its enterprise-level self-serve DSP, empowering independent agencies and marketers with full transparency, control, and scalability. enhancements include:

Expanded Channel Access : New integrations offering broader access across CTV, DOOH, digital audio, and retail media networks.

Enhanced AI-Driven Optimization : Upgraded algorithmic bidding and predictive analytics for stronger real-time performance.

Custom Workflow Tools : Streamlined campaign setup, cross-channel reporting, and team collaboration features designed for enterprise clients.

First-Party Data Enrichment : Seamless integrations that allow advertisers to securely activate and scale their customer data.

: Seamless integrations that allow advertisers to securely activate and scale their customer data. Improved UI/UX: A modernized, intuitive interface that simplifies complex programmatic buying for efficiency at scale.



Together, these innovations not only elevate client performance and outcomes, but also reinforce AUDIENCEX’s strategic growth, with significant adoption expected to expand its client base through 2026.

Creative Excellence with AX Studio

Performance gains are further amplified through the award-winning AX Studio, AUDIENCEX’s in-house creative team. Specializing in tech-first, data-driven ad creative, from dynamic video to immersive display formats, the studio is delivering the industry’s best-performing creative assets that are purpose-built for the AXi ecosystem. Recent innovations at AX Studio include:

True End-to-End Personalization: Delivering individualized messaging and creative across the entire user journey, powered by real-time data and cross-channel orchestration.

Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO): Intelligent, real-time creative assembly tailored to user behavior, context, and audience segment.

Intelligent, real-time creative assembly tailored to user behavior, context, and audience segment. Landing Page Optimization (LPO): Streamlined, AI-enhanced testing and personalization ensuring frictionless user experiences that maximize conversion.



Álvaro Fajardo, VP User Experience and Design, added: “At AX Studio, we believe that creativity must be as dynamic as the audiences we reach. By combining advanced creative technologies like DCO and LPO with real-time personalization, we’re not only delivering campaigns that perform — we’re creating experiences that truly resonate. As AI reshapes creative production, AX Studio is pioneering how human creativity and machine intelligence converge to deliver personalized, scalable brand experiences.”

Looking Ahead

“AXi 2.0 represents a major leap in how AI and predictive technology are driving smarter, more accountable advertising,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO, AUDIENCEX. “The response from our clients across diverse categories has been incredible, and as we enter the critical end-of-year season, innovations like PriceFix, AXi Simulator, the expansion of Admatx, and advanced creative solutions from AX Studio are setting new benchmarks for performance-first innovation.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, omnichannel advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America and globally. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

Media Contact:

hello@audiencex.com

888-545-0009