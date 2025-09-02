Food Processing Market to Exceed USD 318.29 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Automation, Clean-Label Reformulation, and Cold-Chain Investments

Ottawa, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food processing market size stood at USD 166.41 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 177.56 billion in 2025 to around USD 318.29 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has observed a huge growth in the recent period due to huge demand for functional food options, healthier food options, foods with low sugar and calories, expanding urbanization, and government support and initiatives. Technological advancements and changing lifestyle habits are also some of the important factors for the growth of the market for food processing.

Non-thermal methods like HPP and PEF are scaling from premium juices to ready-to-eat meals, cutting preservatives by double digits and extending shelf life without flavor loss,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Food Processing Market Overview

The food processing market has been expanding in recent times due to multiple factors such as changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and the movement of a huge chunk of the population towards urban areas. Such factors further fuel the demand for prepackaged foods, prepared foods, convenient food options, and functional and healthier food choices. Consumers these days are in search of food options that can complete their nutritional requirements without much time investment. Hence, such demands lead to higher demand in the market, leading to the production of food options high in nutrition, along with easy and time-saving preparation methods. Consumers with high disposable incomes, due to rapid urbanization, lead to a high demand for functional and healthier food options.

Key Highlights of the Food Processing Market

By region, North America led the food processing market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the extrusion equipment segment captured the maximum market share in 2024, whereas the mixers, blenders, and homogenizers segment is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

By category, the fully automated segment led the food processing market in 2024, whereas the semi-automated segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the bakery and confectionery segment dominated the food processing sector in 2024, whereas the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

How Has AI Changed the Food Processing Market?

Artificial intelligence has dramatically changed the food processing market by increasing efficiency, safety, quality, and consumer responsiveness. Traditionally reliant on manual oversight and routine processes, the industry now leverages AI-powered automation and machine learning to optimize every stage of production. In quality control, AI-driven computer vision systems detect defects, contaminants, and inconsistencies in raw materials or finished products with greater speed and accuracy than human inspection, ensuring compliance with food safety standards. Artificial intelligence also streamlines processing operations by predicting equipment maintenance needs, reducing downtime, and optimizing energy and resource usage, which lowers operational costs.

For example, a leading dairy processor introduced AI-enabled predictive maintenance, which reduced downtime by 18% and improved batch consistency by 12%, resulting in higher throughput with less waste.



New Trends in the Food Processing Market

High demand for convenient food options in plant-based variations for health-oriented and plant-based diet followers is helping the growth of the food processing market.

Use of advanced technology in the form of real-time data, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven automation is helping the growth of the market for food processing.

Consumer awareness about sustainability in the form of eco-friendly packaging, energy-saving processing techniques, and utilizing alternative energy sources is also one of the major factors for the growth of the food processing market.

, energy-saving processing techniques, and utilizing alternative energy sources is also one of the major factors for the growth of the food processing market. Food preservation technologies such as high-pressure processing, pulsed electric fields, and modified atmosphere packaging, which are helpful for enhancing the shelf life of packaged and convenient foods, are also helping the growth of the market.

Different types of government strategies and financial support for the food processing industry are also helping in its growth in the foreseeable period.



Recent Developments in the Food Processing Market

In July 2025, IIT Tirupati, India, inaugurated a state-of-the-art food processing incubation center developed at a cost of rupees 3crores. The main aim of the food processing incubation center is to value local agricultural produce, along with introducing innovation in the food processing technology. (Source - https://www.newindianexpress.com)

, IIT Tirupati, India, inaugurated a state-of-the-art food processing incubation center developed at a cost of rupees 3crores. The main aim of the food processing incubation center is to value local agricultural produce, along with introducing innovation in the food processing technology. ( - https://www.newindianexpress.com) In July 2025, the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church launched its large-scale food processing unit with the aim of processing and marketing crops and products. (Source- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Food Processing Market?

High demand for convenient food options, functional and healthier food choices, and time-saving options are helping the growth of the food processing market. Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and changing preferences of consumers are also some of the major factors for the growth of the market. High demand for convenient food options involving less time for preparation, aiding hectic life schedules, is also helping the market expand. Healthy and plant-based food options for vegans and plant-based diet followers also help the growth of the market for feeding such consumers.

Restraint

Rising Burden on Food Processing Industries Is Restraining the Growth of the Market

Increased operational expense due to increasing prices of raw materials, energy, and transportation is one of the major restraints for the growth of the food processing market. Price fluctuations and cost control issues faced due to the disrupted food supply chain lead to enhanced financial burden on food processing industries, further restraining the growth of the market. Inflation is another major factor obstructing the growth of the market for food processing.

Opportunity

Advanced Technology Is Helping the Growth of the Market in the Foreseeable Period

Advanced technological procedures of the food processing industry are helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Creative and non-thermal novel techniques are majorly contributing to the growth of the market. Cutting-edge technologies are helpful to keep a tap on energy and water usage, which is further helpful for controlling carbon and water footprint. The advanced technologies are also helpful for the industry to control unnecessary costs, further fueling the economic and physical growth of the food processing market.

Food Processing Market Regional Analysis

North America led the Food Processing Market in 2024

North America dominated the food processing market in 2024 due to multiple factors, such as the availability of advanced technology in the food processing industry, high demand for convenient food options, and high demand for plant-based options as well. Food options with less preparation time, along with high nutritional values, are another major factor for the growth of the market in the region. The presence of advanced technology in the form of smart packaging with tracking capability, advanced food processing technology, and robotic packaging also helped the growth of the market in North America in 2024.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow the Fastest in the Market for Food Processing During the Forecast Period

Rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyle standards are some of the major factors leading to the growth of the food processing market in the foreseeable period in the Asia Pacific. High demand for convenient food options with less cooking time and full of nutrition is leading to the growth of the market as food manufacturers pay attention to this demand and manufacture food options that are pre-cooked and prepared for less time consumption. High demand for plant-based and functional food options for vegans and plant-based diet followers is another major factor for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Food Processing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.7% Market Size in 2024 USD 166.41 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 177.56 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 318.29 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Food Processing Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The extrusion equipment segment dominated the food processing market in 2024, as extruder machines are developed to manage a huge variety of ingredients used for the manufacturing of foods highly demanded by consumers. Extrusion technology helps food manufacturers to adjust the ingredients during the manufacturing procedure to adapt to consumer demands and lower food wastage. The segment highlights the importance of such machines to deliver the products as per the consumer demands, further fueling the growth of the market. It also helps to manage extra expenses, save space, and is energy-efficient, further aiding the market’s growth.

The mixers, blenders, and homogenizers segment is observed to grow in the forecasted period, as such machines are helpful to maintain the consistency, quality, and manage the quantity of food production essential for the growth of the food processing sector in the forecasted period. Producers pay attention to adapting to energy-efficient techniques for food processing, which is helpful to manage the carbon footprint and also keep a tap on energy efficiency for controlled costs. Advanced technology in such machines helps the industry in manufacturing better quality food options, further fueling the growth of the market.

Category Analysis

The fully automated segment led the food processing market in 2024 for enhancing food safety, quality, and efficiency. Automated systems are helpful for the manufacturing of high-quality and standard food products that are uniform, which is essential for the growth of the food processing sector. Though the segment involves initial costs for automated technology involvement in the industry, it can be managed in the form of reduced labor costs.

The semi-automated segment is observed to grow in the forecasted period as the segment highlights the importance of an ideal balance between labor operations and automation process, which is helpful for the growth of the market for food processing. The segment also helps to lower the operational costs, further fueling the market’s growth, especially for sections such as frozen foods. Small to medium-sized food production industries benefit from the semi-automated segment as it helps to tap the economic and labor costs perfectly by maintaining an ideal balance between both.

Application Analysis

The bakery and confectionery segment led the food processing market in 2024 due to high demand for sweets and bakery product in the recent period, further fueling the market’s growth. The food processing industry, maintaining an ideal supply chain of the bakery and confectionery segment by fulfilling consumer demands, helped the segment grow in 2024. Advanced technology, helpful for real-time monitoring, smart packaging, and maintaining the efficiency and quality of food products, helped the segment grow further, fueling the growth of the food processing market.

The meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to increasing demand for protein-rich foods helpful for immunity. The high demand for meat and poultry due to their multiple benefits for the human body is further boosting the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. High demand for seafood, meat, and poultry by gymming population, health-conscious consumers, and protein-intake tapping consumers further helps to boost the segment, further helping the growth of the market.

Companies in Food Processing Industry

Marel

GEA Group AG

The Bühler Holding AG

JBT Corporation

Alfa Laval AB

TNA Solution Pty Ltd

Bucher Industries AG

Clextral S.A.S

SPX Flow

Bigtem Makine A.S.

FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l.

Krones AG

Paul Mueller Company



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Cleaning, Sorting, & Grading Equipment

Cutting, Peeling & Grinding Equipment

Mixers, Blenders, and Homogenizers

Extrusion & Thermal Equipment

Other Equipment



By Category

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

By Application

Bakery, Confectionery and Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Fruit, Vegetable, and Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

