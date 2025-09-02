TOPDON US Wins Coveted PTEN Innovation Award for Tornado120000, Stable Power Supply and Battery Charger

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US (https://www.topdon.us/) has earned the coveted PTEN Innovation Award in the Shop Equipment category for the company’s advanced Tornado1200000 (https://www.topdon.us/products/tornado120000). Available through TOPDON’s national distribution network, the Tornado120000 delivers 120A stable power supply and has a 12V battery charger.

“We’re honored that our Tornado120000 captured the prestigious PTEN Innovation Award in the Shop Equipment category,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON US. “This award is a testament to the creativity and forward-thinking solutions our team strives to deliver. We’re in the business of providing cost-effective solutions that make auto repair easier for our customers nationwide. We’re excited about this recognition and are already working on the next innovative product that will help our customers achieve more.”

The professional grade Tornado120000 features intelligent current (5-120A) and voltage (11-16.8V) output adjustment and boasts a maximum power of 1700W to confidently handle every battery. Its three charging modes and smart charging technology seamlessly balance charging speed and quality. Additional Tornado120000 features include:

Stable and reliable power supply for prolonged diagnostic sessions

Nine-step-optimized, maintained and integrated trickle charging that replenishes a battery, as well as performs desulfurization and maintenance tasks

Real-time output voltage and current adjustments

Eight advanced safeties to guard against reverse connections, short circuits, overheating, overcharging and sparks

“On behalf of the PTEN Innovation Awards, I want to congratulate the TOPDON team as the winner in the Shop Equipment category,” said PTEN Editor, Emily Markham. “This award celebrates the kind of forward-thinking innovation that drives our industry. The Tornado120000 represents what’s possible in power supply and battery charging and we’re proud to recognize this great product.”

TOPDON will be recognized during an official awards ceremony to honor PTEN Innovation Awards winners during the 2025 AAPEX Show, November 4-6, 2025, at The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. AAPEX unites the nearly $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and historically draws more than 2,600 exhibiting companies from around the globe that display innovative products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.6 billion vehicles on the road.

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

About PTEN

Evaluated by a panel of judges consisting of technicians and shop owners, the PTEN Innovation Awards recognize the most innovative products introduced in the last year to the automotive aftermarket. These tools, introduced or significantly updated within the last year, are evaluated based on their ability to make vehicle diagnosis and repair easier and more efficient as well as make shops more productive. Winning submissions will be published in the September 2025 issues of PTEN and Professional Distributor. Those with the highest scores will be interviewed by a PTEN editor and featured in a monthly column in each issue of PTEN (one winner per issue).

