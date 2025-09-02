DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Carter Federal Credit Union Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

SPRINGHILL, La., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Carter Federal Credit Union (“Carter”). Carter learned of a data breach on or about July 2, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About Carter Federal Credit Union

Carter Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution offering services such as loans, credit cards, checking and savings accounts, and digital banking for both individuals and businesses.

What happened?

Around July 2, 2025, Carter identified unauthorized access to its network. They promptly began an investigation and found that between June 25, 2025, and July 2, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed certain files on their system.

These files potentially contained personal data such as names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, passport details, credit or debit card information, financial account details, account history, retirement or 401(k) benefits, limited medical treatment or diagnosis data, and health insurance information. Approximately 68,934 individuals were affected by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Carter, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Carter data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.