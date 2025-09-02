Correction: RCI Banque: ‘’Pillar III Report as at June 30th 2025’’

 | Source: RCI Banque RCI Banque

September 2nd, 2025

RCI Banque: ‘’Pillar III Report as at June 30th 2025’’

The RCI BANQUE: Pillar Report as at June 30th 2025 is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website www.mobilize-fs.com.

Attachments


Attachments

Press Release - Pillar Risk H12025 PILLAR III risk report as of June 30, 2025 Comex-VF

Recommended Reading