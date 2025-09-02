GeoCue Expands Access to Engineering-Grade LiDAR with the Launch of the TrueView 539

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Release Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada – Live, from the 2025 Commercial UAV Expo, GeoCue, a global leader in aerial mapping hardware and software solutions, announces the launch of the TrueView 539—a compact, lightweight LiDAR and imaging system that delivers engineering-grade accuracy at a more accessible price point.

Built upon the proven success of the TrueView 540, the new TrueView 539 retains the technology, precision, and reliability of its predecessor while offering a more streamlined, affordable solution for geospatial professionals.

“We added the TrueView 539 to meet the needs of aerial surveyors who require engineering-grade performance in a lighter and more accessible package,” said Frank Darmayan, CEO of GeoCue. “By balancing powerful hardware with our LP360 software, we’re making it easier for professionals to capture high-quality data and generate reliable deliverables.”

Weighing just 1.45 kg, the TrueView 539 integrates seamlessly with most commercial UAV platforms, that can carry the payload. The system includes a cutting-edge LiDAR sensor with up to 6 returns, a 26MP global shutter full-frame camera, and delivers accuracy in the 2 to 5 cm range.

A High-Performance System Designed for Accessibility

According to Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO of mdGroup, GeoCue’s parent company, “The TrueView 539 is a direct response to the growing need for engineering-grade LiDAR that is both lightweight and accessible. Many geospatial professionals have been seeking a system that meets technical requirements without exceeding project budgets. That’s where the new TrueView 539 is perfect.”

The LiDAR sensor is designed to penetrate dense vegetation using advanced multi-target capabilities, supporting up to 6 returns per pulse, allowing users to create accurate DEMs and DSMs even in complex environments. With long-range scanning up to 600 meters and 500,000 points per second, the system ensures rich, high-resolution data capture across a wide variety of terrain.

Seamless Integration with LP360 and GeoCue’s Expanding Portfolio

The TrueView 539 also comes with LP360 Drone processing software, enabling users to quickly process, visualize, and extract valuable data in an intuitive, GIS-based workflow. Optional software add-ons like Strip Align for Drone, Photo, 3D Accuracy, and more are available to further refine data.

“The introduction of the TrueView 539 strengthens our growing product line of LiDAR mapping solutions,” said Vincent Legrand, Vice President of Global Sales at GeoCue. “From high-end UAV sensors to handheld and mobile systems, GeoCue is committed to delivering high-quality solutions backed by seamless hardware integration, cutting-edge software, and the trusted support our customers rely on.”

The TrueView 539 is now available through GeoCue and its network of authorized distributors. This launch continues GeoCue’s mission to empower geospatial professionals with practical, precise, and scalable tools to tackle real-world challenges in surveying, engineering, forestry, infrastructure, and beyond.

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery 3D mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

