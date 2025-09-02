Onfolio Holdings’ Subsidiary Eastern Standard Launches Precision Metrics Custom Dashboards to Help Organizations Decode Website Analytics Data and Drive Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company") today announced that its digital and branding agency subsidiary, Eastern Standard LLC, has launched Precision Metrics, a new custom website analytics dashboard solution designed to help clients cut through generic analytics noise to gain actionable insights tied to their unique key performance indicators.

Eastern Standard Chief Digital & Technology Director Jim Keller said the agency created Precision Metrics in response to the growing number of clients who struggle to derive meaning and value from their analytics reports.

“Tools like GA4 provide powerful access to data,” Keller explained, “but fall short when it comes to reporting, visualization, and understanding what the data actually means for an organization.”

Precision Metrics custom dashboards are intentionally designed to empower organizations to:

Actually understand and interpret their GA4 and analytics data

Pinpoint digital lead sources to see exactly where digital traffic and conversions originate

Track critical web-based interactions to identify which online initiatives are working, and which are not

Map a clear growth plan based on accurate, real-time performance data

“Too many organizations are drowning in data but starving for insight. In today’s fast-paced digital environment, leaders can’t afford to make decisions based on incomplete or unclear information,” said Dom Wells, CEO of Onfolio. “Eastern Standard has built a robust, turnkey solution that provides a reliable, single source of truth that’s easy for cross-functional teams to understand, ensuring that every marketing dollar is working as hard as possible.”

Wells added, “Precision Metrics custom dashboards don’t just track numbers. They tell organizations exactly what’s happening, why it’s happening, and what to do next.”

Precision Metrics is the latest addition to Eastern Standard’s array of services that help organizations move beyond guesswork and into confident, data-driven decisions that advance their digital and branding goals.

For more information, visit www.easternstandard.com/landing/analytics .

About Eastern Standard

Eastern Standard creates award-winning digital and brand experiences that make a memorable impact in today’s evolving marketplace. Leveraging technical expertise, inherent creativity, and data-driven insights, the agency’s multidisciplinary teams work together to provide thoughtful solutions and measurable results that help organizations scale smartly into the future. Eastern Standard LLC is a subsidiary of Onfolio Holdings Inc. For more information, visit www.easternstandard.com .

About Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires, operates, and scales a diversified portfolio of digital companies. The Company focuses on businesses with strong cash flows, long-term growth potential, and experienced leadership-or those that can be effectively managed by Onfolio's in-house team. By targeting under-optimized businesses with untapped potential, Onfolio adds value through operational expertise, strategic guidance, and advanced technologies. For more information, visit www.onfolio.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

