Investing in Local Communities: Clean Power Alliance Invites Applications for the 2025-26 Community Benefits Grant

Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA) is now accepting applications for its 2025-26 Community Benefits Grant. Launched in 2021, the program is a partnership between CPA and Calpine Community Energy that provides funding to nonprofit organizations promoting clean energy, enhancing resilience, developing workforce training, supporting environmental education and stewardship, and advancing energy equity in the communities CPA serves. This year, a total of $339,000 was funded. Of that amount, $50,000 was previously distributed to four local organizations that provided immediate relief to communities in the aftermath of the Eaton and Palisades fires. The remaining $289,000 will be awarded to nine to 12 organizations across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“At Clean Power Alliance, our goal remains to strengthen Southern California’s resilience and sustainability through expanded access to clean energy, innovative customer programs, and community-driven initiatives and investments,” said Gina Goodhill, senior director, government affairs at CPA. “We are committed to partnering with nonprofit organizations that possess valuable insights into the needs of our communities. This grant allows us to make a meaningful impact, supporting a healthier and more equitable future for everyone we serve.”

The Community Benefits Grant is open to organizations and projects focused on advancing clean energy, sustainability, and resiliency through five pathways: 1) Research 2) Education 3) Environmental and Social Justice Communities 4) Workforce Development 5) Resilience.

The grant application period is open from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30, 2025. Grants ranging from $15,000 to $30,000 will be awarded. Eligible nonprofits must be working within at least one of the 38 communities CPA serves throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“We’re proud to continue this important partnership with Clean Power Alliance,” said Josh Brock, vice president of CCA commercial operations at Calpine Community Energy. “Community-based organizations are often the front-line responders to local needs—providing essential services, driving community development, and making a tangible difference every day. Through our ongoing efforts, we’re able to create funding opportunities that strengthen their work and amplify Clean Power Alliance’s positive impact across the communities it serves.”

With grant support, numerous organizations over the years have been able to bring diverse and inspiring projects to life. Last year, grant funding was provided to more than a dozen nonprofits working on a variety of initiatives. Recipients included:

Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition accelerates the adoption of alternative fuels, vehicles, and emerging transportation technologies to improve air quality, reduce emissions and cut petroleum use. Funds launched the ChargerHelp workforce training program.

Central Coast Minority Enterprises Resource Affiliates empowers entrepreneurs in underserved communities by connecting them to resources, networks and education for long-term prosperity. Funds supported the Black Business, Green Sustainment initiative, which equips entrepreneurs with tools to embrace sustainable practices.

Center Stage Inc. offers youth training and performance opportunities in music, TV, film and theater. Funds installed energy-efficient LED lighting at its youth theater, reducing the carbon footprint, lowering costs for student programs and exposing students to sustainable technology.

Community Nature Connection expands equitable outdoor access across Los Angeles County. Funds supported Sensing Nature, an environmental education program for grades 4–6 at Title I schools, blending nature exploration with resilience and wellness activities.

Film2Future trains underserved LA teens in filmmaking. Funds supported Animation for a Clean Energy Future, where 16–20 students produced short films advocating sustainable practices and clean energy.

Food Exploration and Discovery fosters healthy ecosystems through education and partnerships in the San Gabriel Valley. Funds expanded sustainability outreach in Title I schools by adding an Eco-Entrepreneur component and hiring AmeriCorps and Climate Corps graduates to lead hands-on programs in gardening, composting and tree care.

Nyeland Promise provides Nyeland Acres residents with resources, advocacy and community programs. Funds advanced a multilingual outreach initiative in English, Spanish and Mixteco to promote energy equity and educate residents on reducing peak-hour energy use.

ONEgeneration supports older adults, children and families through intergenerational programs. Funds expanded services to include energy and water conservation programs, offering residents electrification resources, rebate assistance and energy savings tools.

People for Mobility Justice promotes safe, accessible movement through public spaces. Funds supported e-bike lending programs in South and East LA, bike safety classes, pedestrian and bike audits, and community rides in Environmental Justice neighborhoods.

Reel Guppy Outdoors offers free youth fishing programs fostering leadership and environmental awareness. Funds purchased a 20-foot electric boat for clean energy education and climate change awareness.

TreePeople engages communities in environmental stewardship. Funds launched a composting program with school-based tours to reduce food waste and strengthen climate resiliency.

Urban Teens Exploring Technology mentors young men of color in low-income communities. Funds supported the Summer Coding Leadership Academy, which teaches coding, app development, project management and leadership skills.

Vision Y Compromiso supports community health workers serving immigrant and native-born populations. Funds launched the Promotoras Local Climate Stewards Project, raising awareness about extreme heat and climate impacts on low-wage workers.

Wishtoyo Foundation blends Chumash and Indigenous traditions with environmental and cultural preservation. Funds supported the Environmental Stewards Internship, preparing marginalized youth for careers in environmental science, conservation and advocacy.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Community Benefits Grant, our emerging filmmakers had the incredible opportunity to explore the important topics of clean energy and energy conservation,” said Wendy Haynes, director of operations at Film2Future. “Through the creation of animated public service announcements, they not only educated their peers but also grew as advocates, storytellers and industry-ready professionals. This experience empowered them to use their voices and animation skills to drive change, both in their communities and in working towards a cleaner future for our planet.”

Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more and applying for the 2025-26 Community Benefits Grant can visit: www.cleanpoweralliance.org/CBG

In addition to providing grant funding, CPA strengthens the communities it serves through programs designed to help customers save money and conserve energy. These initiatives work together to improve community resilience, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create clean energy industry jobs. Learn more about CPA programs at cleanpoweralliance.org/programs.

