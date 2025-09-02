Questex’s Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare Unveil the 2025 Fierce 50

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare today unveiled the 2025 Fierce 50—a project that highlights the individuals and organizations driving meaningful change across the healthcare, pharma and biotech industries.

The Fierce 50 honors innovators and leaders who are breaking new ground in research, technology, equity and care delivery. From launching first-in-class therapies and advancing AI in clinical workflows to reimagining healthcare access and harnessing data for smarter public health interventions, this year’s honorees are reshaping what’s possible. They’re playing a pivotal role in defining the future of health. The 50 honorees—spanning major pharmaceutical companies, startups, public health leaders and grassroots changemakers—are recognized in one of five categories: Innovation, Social Impact, Breakthrough, Health Equity and Leadership.

Click here to see the 2025 Fierce 50 honorees.

Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief of Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare, said, "The Fierce 50 of 2025 is about shining a light on the people and organizations who are genuinely making a difference in pharma, biotech and healthcare. These honorees are tackling some of the toughest challenges in medicine. They're the ones developing new treatments, building companies that work better for everyone, and never losing sight of the fact that behind every breakthrough is someone's life getting better. We're proud to celebrate their work."

The Fierce 50 will be celebrated at a gala dinner on November 20 at The Lighthouse at Pier Sixty One in New York City. Register to attend here.



For sponsorship opportunities, click here.



