Crack Open the Nostalgia with Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola at Casey’s First

PRESTON, Wash., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers continue to crave nostalgic flavors, Talking Rain Beverage Company® gives them a blast from the past with its new Sparkling Ice® Caffeine Cherry Cola. The zero-sugar refreshment is Perfectly Caffeinated™ with 70mg of caffeine, an ideal “pick-me-up” to shake off a mid-day slump. And for a limited time, the new sparkling water flavor will be available exclusively at Casey’s.

As the third largest U.S. convenience store chain with more than 2,900 locations across 19 states, Casey’s is best known for its pizzas. Throughout September, Casey’s Rewards Members can sip, savor, and save with any two Sparkling Ice drinks for just $3. It’s the perfect chance to try the bold new Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola. Starting in October, Rewards Members can fuel up with the ultimate combo: a slice of Casey’s made-from-scratch pizza paired with Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola for only $4.

"We can’t wait for our guests to be the first to taste this bold new Sparkling Ice flavor,” said Chris Stewart, vice president of merchandising at Casey’s. “This limited-time exclusive partnership gives us a chance to give our guests something they can’t find anywhere else. And it’s one more way we’re making our stores the go-to destination for the most innovative products."

The new flavor brings it all, with a sweet-tart cherry on top – the nostalgia that Gen Z and Millennials yearn for and the same functional benefits they expect from Sparkling Ice, including vitamins and antioxidants. For today’s discerning drinkers, Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola offers the perfect balance of a zero-sugar, better-for-you refreshment with colors and flavors from natural sources.

“This launch brings together everything we love – innovation, flavor nostalgia and meaningful retail partnerships,” said Ken Sylvia, chief executive officer at Talking Rain. “Cherry Cola is a fan favorite, and we’re proud to bring it to Casey’s guests in a way only Sparkling Ice Caffeine can.”

Cherry Cola joins the Sparkling Ice Caffeine foundation of flavors that fans adore. The sweet lineup includes Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Vanilla, Citrus Twist, Strawberry Citrus, Tea and Lemonade, Tropical Punch, and Watermelon Lemonade.

“Sparkling Ice Caffeine is the perfect answer to ongoing consumer interest in caffeinated sparkling water, especially with flavors that never go out of style,” said Chelsea Sobran, vice president of convenience channel at Talking Rain. “The caffeinated sparkling water category is driving tremendous growth, and market research shows it’s likely to reach $600 million in sales by 2027. We’re excited to give Casey’s guests an exclusive taste of the first cola-flavored sparkling water to hit convenience store coolers. The fizzy, fruity-meets-cola combo hits just right, both classic and new at the same time.”

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), AQA and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9af8589b-33b2-47d6-a1c9-2ba408c30801