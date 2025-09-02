Arcana Collective Unites Legacy Cannabis Breeders and Respected Business Leaders to Advance Genetics and Elevate the Industry

SHELTON, Wash., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcana Collective, LLC , a first-of-its-kind cannabis collaboration uniting the most respected OG breeders and cultivators with seasoned business executives, announced its launch to usher in a new chapter of the industry characterized by quality, authenticity, and a return to traditional cannabis values. Arcana Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains and its members possess deep wisdom of the plant. For more than a year, they have been working in concert, cross-breeding these strains with a diverse array of popular cultivars, paving the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics.

The Collective’s expertise is being leveraged to advance the plant by fostering breeding, cultivation and nursery sciences, and to elevate the industry by sharing their unique knowledge with cannabis professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. Its production facility in Shelton, Washington, called “Ghost Town,” is a state-of-the-art nursery incorporating cutting-edge clone and tissue culture technology, science-based soils, and organic practices to ensure healthier genetics at lower costs. The company expects to launch its Nursery Sciences line of business in Fall 2025, offering its library of seeds, slips, and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities.

Arcana Collective’s breeders and cultivators include:

The company’s executive leadership team is spearheaded by proven cannabis business leaders, including:

Michael Klein (Chairman & Cofounder): A successful lifelong entrepreneur and cofounder of bio365, whose organic living soil is backed by ten patents, with a customer base including top MSOs and foundational OGs (including the Arcana members).

A successful lifelong entrepreneur and cofounder of bio365, whose organic living soil is backed by ten patents, with a customer base including top MSOs and foundational OGs (including the Arcana members). Andrew Berman (CEO & Cofounder): A seasoned cannabis industry executive who has managed multiple successful industry exits, with former roles including CEO of Harborside and President of Flora California.

Arcana Collective’s PAC program (Permission, Acknowledgement, Compensation) will also expand collaborations to include external breeders. In reverence of the distinctive knowledge that each individual possesses, the company ensures every collaborating breeder gives Permission to incorporate their genetics, receives the deserved Acknowledgment, and is Compensated in line with its financial success – all necessary elements that have been sorely absent from the industry until now.

“Legal cannabis has fallen short of its promise,” said Michael Klein, Chairman & Cofounder of Arcana Collective. “Severed from a foundational connection to the plant and the values that initially defined it, the sector has been marked by poor quality, inauthenticity, and limited success. Arcana was founded to right these wrongs by respecting the plant and those closest to it.”

“Today’s consumers have little assurance that a strain is genuine, and even if it were, its lineage may have been unjustly appropriated from its originator,” said Andrew Berman, CEO & Cofounder of Arcana Collective. “Through DNA gene sequencing, we can authenticate every strain and its heritage, so consumers know exactly what they’re getting. It also allows us to assess stability and uniqueness, provide predictability in subsequent generations, and cultivate new plants with the most beneficial traits.”

Berman added, “The dictionary definition of Arcana – mysterious or specialized knowledge, language, or information accessible or possessed only by the initiate – perfectly encapsulates our approach.”

About Arcana Collective

Arcana Collective is a first-of-its-kind collaboration uniting respected OG cannabis breeders, cultivators and business executives. The Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains, which it leverages alongside a diverse array of popular cultivars to pave the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics and offer a library of seeds, slips and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities. To learn more, visit arcana.net .

Arcana Media Contact:

Mattio Communications

arcana@mattio.com