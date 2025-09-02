YPrime Named a Leader in Everest Group’s 2025 eCOA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime , a proven leader in clinical trial technology, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group’s Life Sciences Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The Leader designation reflects YPrime’s proven ability to deliver at scale across some of the industry’s most complex and time-sensitive clinical trials, powered by advanced technology, global scalability, and seamless operational execution.

“We’re proud to be named a Leader by Everest Group,” said Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer at YPrime. “Our eCOA platform is built to meet the complexity and speed that today’s clinical trials demand—while simplifying processes and improving the experience for patients, sites, and sponsors alike. This recognition reinforces the value we’re delivering at scale.”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® evaluates providers based on their vision, capability, and market impact. YPrime’s placement in the Leader quadrant reflects its role as a trusted partner to top pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechs, and CROs, helping sponsors launch studies faster with flexible, high-quality eCOA solutions.

“Being named a Leader highlights the strength of our platform and the quality of service we deliver to clinical trial sponsors and CROs every day,” said Mark Maietta, President of YPrime. “It reinforces our commitment to innovation, global scalability, and the operational excellence patients and sites rely on to run better trials.”

YPrime’s eCOA platform is engineered to scale with the complexity and pace of today’s global clinical trials. With the introduction of AI-powered localization tools, YPrime has redefined how sponsors approach global study startup, automating and validating the translation migration process to reduce delays, ensure linguistic precision, and support deployments in over 250 languages across 100+ countries. This innovation addresses a longstanding industry challenge and enables faster, more reliable multilingual study launches.

Another recent innovation, YPrime’s Automated Data Change Form (DCF) , gives site staff the power to execute protocol-compliant data edits in minutes instead of days, eliminating one of the most frustrating and error-prone workflows in traditional eCOA systems. By streamlining approvals and maintaining full audit trails, the DCF functionality improves both speed and data integrity at the site level.

As part of its continued investment in connected device innovation, YPrime’s glucometer eCOA integration was designed in close collaboration with diabetes patients to address the specific needs of metabolic and autoimmune trials. The feature enables seamless device pairing, intuitive glucose reading categorization, and real-time alerts—all aimed at improving diary adherence, reducing patient burden, and enabling protocol-compliant data. Already supporting several top global sponsors in GLP-1 and other metabolic studies, this capability reinforces YPrime’s leadership in trials where real-time glucose monitoring is critical to success.

YPrime was previously named a Trailblazer in Patient Engagement by Everest Group in 2024, further validating its leadership in creating patient- and site-friendly digital tools. Whether through smart device integrations, intuitive eCOA interfaces, or behavioral science–informed UX, YPrime’s approach is grounded in reducing trial friction and improving participation.

About YPrime

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances participant compliance with an intuitive app and easy-to-use design, streamlines site workflows through a powerful eCOA portal, integrates seamlessly with connected devices, and supports sponsors with dashboards for better decision-making. AI-supported eCOA localization accelerates globalization, while pre-validated and configurable eCOA and IRT deliver faster study startup with quality metrics above industry standards. Trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike, YPrime blends deep industry expertise and innovation to deliver reliable solutions. With nearly two decades of proven success, solutions in 250+ languages, and support in 100+ countries, YPrime is your partner to solve clinical research challenges with certainty. Visit www.yprime.com or email marketing@yprime.com .

