Syncfusion® Earns Global Recognition for Developer-First Innovation and Impact

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced a wave of industry recognition for its company culture and developer-first product ecosystem. The honors span corporate responsibility, developer tooling, and AI features, and reflect the company’s ongoing dedication to developers and the organizations they support.

“The range of the recognitions earned is deeply gratifying,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “One is based on our longstanding commitment to supporting the developer, small business, start-up, and nonprofit communities, as well as the strong teams and company culture we’ve built over the years. Others reflect the votes and voices of the developers who use our controls day in and day out. Still others reflect our teams’ abilities to continually fold powerful new technologies into our products at the pace the market demands. All confirm that our efforts are leading to great things.”

Underscoring its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Syncfusion was named a winner of the 2025 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, which recognizes dedication to corporate social responsibility initiatives. The recognition of Syncfusion rested on its advocacy for and work within developing technology and business ecosystems, as well as demonstrating meaningful support for the well-being and development of its employees. The company’s programs that provide entrepreneurs, small organizations, and nonprofits with free and discounted software formed another major cornerstone of its win.

In Visual Studio Magazine’s 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards, Syncfusion earned five honors, led by Bold BI® with a Gold in the AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning category and a Bronze recognition in BI, Business Desktop Deployment & BI Development Studio. Also earning Bronze were several of the components that comprise Syncfusion Essential Studio®:

Essential Studio for ASP.NET Core and MVC (Component Suite: Web)

Syncfusion Maps Control (Component: Mapping/GIS; tie)

Syncfusion File-Format Libraries (Component: Multi-Document Processing)



Additionally, BoldDesk® has been shortlisted in the 2025 A.I. Awards in the Best AI-powered Workflow Solution and Best Use of AI in Customer Service divisions. Three Syncfusion products are also nominated in the 2025 DevPortal Awards, which spotlight innovative developer portals in the API space:

On the strength of its user reviews, the Syncfusion flagship suite, Essential Studio, also earned recognition across Gartner Digital Markets sites in their Application Development categories:

For more information about Syncfusion and its developer tools, visit syncfusion.com .

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com