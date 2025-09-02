Pumpkin Spice Season Arrives at Royal Farms with New Subs, Wraps, and Tailgate Specials

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is ushering in the fall season with flavorful new promotions and seasonal favorites that are sure to delight guests. From the return of Pumpkin Spice coffee and cappuccino to hearty subs, wraps, and sweet snack deals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this autumn.

New Menu Highlights

World-Famous Subs or Wraps + Pepsi Combo

Royal Farms is serving up unbeatable value with our World-Famous subs — now available as wraps! Choose from Classic, Grilled, or Spicy chicken with one of our eight bold flavor styles, paired with a 20oz Pepsi product:

Subs for just $9.99

Wraps for just $8.99

Flavor choices include:

ROFO Buffalo – A fiery, saucy favorite with just the right kick.

– A fiery, saucy favorite with just the right kick. Smokey BBQ – Rich, smokey, and sauced to perfection.

– Rich, smokey, and sauced to perfection. Bacon Rancher – Everything’s better with bacon — and a drizzle of ranch.

– Everything’s better with bacon — and a drizzle of ranch. Chesapeake Chicken – A tribute to local flavor, unmistakably Maryland.

– A tribute to local flavor, unmistakably Maryland. Cordon Bleu Bird – Classic comfort with chicken, ham, and melted Swiss.

– Classic comfort with chicken, ham, and melted Swiss. Melty Marinara – A saucy, cheesy classic you’ll crave.

– A saucy, cheesy classic you’ll crave. Foghorn Club – Built like a ROFO legend. Big on flavor.

– Built like a ROFO legend. Big on flavor. Custom Clucker – Made exactly how you like it.

Every Day is Fryday! Purchase any deli or World-Famous Chicken item for $3 or more and add a small Western fry for just $1 — the golden, crispy sidekick to every meal.

Tailgate Feast

Perfect for game day or family gatherings, enjoy the new Tailgate bundle featuring:

8 pieces of mixed World-Famous Chicken

Family-sized Western Fry

4 Golden Biscuits

64oz Snapple Tea

Snack Attack Specials – Whether sweet or savory, snack time just got better:

Fresh Pretzels 2/$6

Cookies, Brownies, and Pies 2/$3

“At Royal Farms, our focus is always on bringing value, flavor, and convenience to our customers,” said Morgan Cannon, Director of Food Service at Royal Farms. “With the return of Pumpkin Spice coffee, new wrap options, and tailgate bundles, we’re giving our guests even more reasons to make Royal Farms part of their daily routine this fall.”

These promotions are available at all participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time. Stop by today to enjoy fresh flavors, seasonal favorites, and unbeatable deals.

For more information, visit www.royalfarms.com

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Attachments