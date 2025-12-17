'Tis the Season for Savings: Royal Farms Announces the Return of “12 Days of ROFO”

Baltimore, MD, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is bringing back its annual holiday tradition, “12 Days of ROFO,” beginning Sunday, December 21, 2025. This event offers ROFO Rewards members 12 consecutive days of exclusive deals, bonus points, and surprises to celebrate the holiday season.

The promotion aims to provide our loyal customers with daily offers, including significant gas discounts, bonus rewards points, and complimentary products. Throughout the 12-day event, members can avail exclusive offers from brands like Hershey’s, Little Debbie, Slim Jim, and more!

How to Join the Holiday Fun:

Be a Member: Customers must be registered in the ROFO Rewards program to access daily deals.

Daily Discoveries: New offers are unlocked each day starting December 21st through January 1st.

Easy Redemption: Members can redeem offers by using the ROFO Rewards app or entering their Rewards phone number at the register.

Beyond the Holidays: Discover “Everyday Deals”

While the "12 Days of ROFO" offers special seasonal excitement, the savings don't stop there. Royal Farms encourages members to explore the Everyday Deals tab within the ROFO Rewards app. This dedicated hub provides year-round access to exclusive discounts on fresh-made meals, fan-favorite snacks, and refreshing beverages. It’s the easiest way for members to find consistent value and make every visit to Royal Farms a rewarding one.

New customers are encouraged to download the RoFo Rewards App and register before December 21st to ensure they don't miss a single day of holiday magic.

How to Register as a ROFO Rewards Member:

Text to Join: Simply text “ROFO” to 43751. (Standard message and data rates may apply.)

Simply text “ROFO” to 43751. (Standard message and data rates may apply.) Join Online: Register at app.royalfarms.com or via the ROFO Rewards app.

By registering for ROFO Rewards, you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with ROFO Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase. When you upgrade to ROFO Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores) you save 10 cents per gallon. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the ROFO Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com