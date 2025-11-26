Royal Farms Sweetens Black Friday Shopping with a Free Beverage for All Rewards Members

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is giving RoFo Rewards members a delicious reason to fuel up this Black Friday, announcing that it will offer one free any-size beverage (hot or cold) on Friday, November 28, 2025.

This Black Friday is about finding value, whether you're hitting the stores or choosing to skip the rush and save. Royal Farms is here to be a simple and rewarding stop. RoFo Rewards members can enjoy this complimentary any-size beverage, no purchase necessary, to make the day a little easier, however it’s spent.

In addition to the free beverage, Royal Farms is offering members exclusive deals on its popular food items:

Hot-to-Go Sandwiches: Two for $5 exclusively for RoFo Rewards members.

World Famous Chicken: Get an 8-piece mixed or 10-piece dark for just $15.

More Holiday Savings: Grab & Go Deals

Royal Farms is also rolling out deep discounts on Royal Farms grab-and-go items, perfect for fueling up during the busy holiday season. These special prices are available until the end of December.

Royal Farms 16.9oz Water: $.50

RoFo Pop 24oz: $1.00

Royal Farms Chocolate Bar: $1.00

Royal Farms Chips: $1.50

RoFo Pop 2 Liter: $2.00

Royal Farms Bag Nuts 4oz: $3.00

20oz Royal Farms Stainless Tumblers: $5.00 (Includes 1st fill free)

How to Redeem Your Rewards Discounts

The promotions are available exclusively to members of the RoFo Rewards program.

Be a Member: Customers must be signed up for the RoFo Rewards program.

No Scanning Required: Members simply enter their registered phone number at the register.

Instant Redemption: The discount will automatically be deducted.

New customers are encouraged to download the RoFo Rewards App and register to take advantage of the offers and start enjoying year-round savings, including discounts on fuel and surprise freebies.

The offer is valid at all Royal Farms locations on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. The free beverage reward is limited to one per rewards member.

How to Register as a ROFO Rewards Member

Join by simply texting “ROFO” to 43751. (Standard message and data rates may apply.)

Online at app.royalfarms.com or via the ROFO Rewards app

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com