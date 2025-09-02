EdgeMode Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Data Center and Energy Storage Capabilities in Sweden

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a next-generation AI data infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marviken ONE AB, a Swedish private energy infrastructure company, to expand data center and energy storage operations in Marviken, Sweden.

The agreement outlines a strategic collaboration to significantly increase grid connection capacity, unlocking the next phase of large-scale AI-driven data center growth and the seamless integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS). EdgeMode currently operates data center infrastructure in Marviken and is building a robust pipeline of enterprise customers seeking scalable, energy-efficient, and resilient operations in the region.

Through the collaboration, EdgeMode will work to secure strategic data center clients interested in integrating BESS assets at the site. MarvikenONE will provide access to its on-site BESS assets and Energy Management System (EMS), delivering highly resilient, flexible power solutions that safeguard uptime and optimize energy costs. Together, both companies will co-develop a value proposition designed to capture premium pricing opportunities for operators that prioritize scale, reliability, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

“This collaboration underscores EdgeMode’s commitment to sustainable and resilient data center growth while supporting energy innovation in Sweden,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. “By combining our data center expertise with access to advanced, utility-scale energy storage capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver flexible, cost-effective, and resilient infrastructure solutions for our clients as they scale their AI and HPC workloads.”

The MoU is effective immediately and will remain in force for an initial term of three years. Funding for specific projects under the agreement will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world’s most demanding compute workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

charlie@edgemode.io

Investor Relations: