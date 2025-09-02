Somnia Launches Mainnet and $SOMI Token to Power Real-World Applications Following 10 Billion Testnet Transactions

London, UK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somnia , the high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built by Improbable in partnership with the Somnia Foundation, is today announcing the official launch of its mainnet alongside the introduction of its native token, $SOMI.

Purpose-built for commercial-scale applications including DeFi, social, and gaming, Somnia enters mainnet after a six-month testnet phase that processed over 10 billion transactions, onboarded more than 118 million unique wallet addresses, and attracted over 70 ecosystem partners.

During its testnet, Somnia achieved multiple industry records, including 1.9 billion transactions processed in a single day, the highest ever recorded for an EVM-compatible blockchain, and 250 million transactions in just five days from the game Chunked alone. The network also onboarded 60 validators and established partnerships with leading infrastructure providers, including Google Cloud.

Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia , added: “Building Somnia is about more than launching another blockchain. It’s about enabling the online experiences that blockchain technology is built to unlock. With mainnet live and the $SOMI token powering our economy, we are supporting a growing ecosystem of enterprises, brands, developers, creators and users. We are on track to reach 60 billion monthly transactions by enabling unique, large-scale experiences that no other blockchain can match.”

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for some time. Somnia’s mainnet launch is an inflection point for real-world blockchain use cases, as well as commercial adoption,” said Herman Narula, Founder and CEO of Improbable . “It is the first blockchain designed for the speed, scale, and responsiveness required to power real-time virtual experiences, laying the foundation for an open digital asset economy where billions can actually interact, transact, and exchange value across immersive environments.”

The Somnia mainnet delivers over one million transactions per second with sub-second finality, end-to-end latency and ultra-low transaction fees. Fully EVM-compatible, it enables seamless cross-world portability and persistent digital identity. At launch, Somnia ’s ecosystem includes more than 70 active projects such as Variance , Maelstrom , ForU AI , Quills , and Sparkball , alongside integrations with LayerZero , Sequence , Ankr , DIA , and Thirdweb .

The $SOMI token will serve as the core economic layer of the Somnia network, facilitating transaction fees, validator rewards, and ecosystem incentives. Its introduction marks the beginning of a new phase of network growth, with token-enabled governance and expanded opportunities for enterprises and developers alike to participate in the ecosystem.

To accelerate adoption, the Somnia Foundation has launched a $10 million grant program alongside the Dream Catalyst accelerator, supporting teams building gaming projects as well as DeFi, AI, and SocialFi applications with commercial potential.

The foundation will also host 24 online mini-hackathons over the next year and launch its Dreamathon pilot, broadening support for real-world use cases and demonstrating how businesses can deploy fully on-chain applications at scale.

Somnia was developed by Improbable, a venture builder and leading Web3 software development company, in partnership with the Somnia Foundation, which stewards the blockchain as public infrastructure for developers, companies, and ecosystems.

With access to more than $270 million in committed investment from Improbable, MSquared, and the Foundation, Somnia plays a foundational role in enabling open and interconnected digital economies.

Somnia ’s mainnet and $SOMI token is live from the 2nd September 2025. For more information, please visit https://somnia.network/ .

About Somnia