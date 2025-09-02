Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Minneapolis This Fall

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Perficient, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Minneapolis this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“AI is reshaping every industry, and we believe it’s essential to equip young minds with the tools to understand and shape that future. For the second consecutive year, Perficient is proud to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to provide students with hands-on experience using real-world AI tools and concepts,” said Bill Davis, senior vice president of partnerships and ecosystem, Perficient. “These bootcamps are designed to build foundational skills and explore the possibilities of AI in a supportive, accessible environment. Whether participants pursue careers in technology or simply want to better understand the digital world around them, the program aims to inspire confidence and a lasting interest in innovation.”

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About Perficient

Perficient is the global AI-first consultancy. We’re builders – obsessed with outcomes and powered by pragmatism – and through speed and agility, we help the world’s most innovative companies and admired brands boldly advance business. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.