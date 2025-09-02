Irvine, CA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery, a professional unclaimed property recovery firm, announced today the expansion of its Georgia operations as demand for full-service recovery support continues to accelerate. With more Georgia residents seeking to reclaim dormant assets from the state, the firm is scaling its infrastructure and team capacity to process a higher volume of claims across the region.





The company’s site offers step-by-step support for residents of California and Georgia reclaiming unclaimed assets.

This development reflects Blue Navy Recovery’s continued investment in unclaimed property Georgia services—removing red tape and complexity from the state’s recovery system. Through its performance-based model, the company manages every step of the claim lifecycle on behalf of the client, including document preparation, eligibility verification, and communication with Georgia’s unclaimed property division. Individuals pay nothing upfront and only owe a fee if their claim is successfully recovered.

“Our expansion in Georgia is a direct response to what we’re seeing on the ground: more people are discovering funds they didn’t know existed,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery. “But knowing you have money is only the first step—recovering it should be fast, secure, and supported by professionals who know the process inside and out.”

Case studies from hundreds of successful recoveries in the state are documented through public listings on Google, with additional references available through platforms such as Yelp and the Better Business Bureau. These user studies highlight successful recoveries ranging from uncashed checks and dormant bank accounts to property dividends and estate disbursements.

This growing public recognition, including recent national coverage in AP News and MarketWatch, reinforces Blue Navy Recovery’s position as a trusted provider in the state. The firm’s expansion is also fueled by its commitment to transparency, client privacy, and ongoing investment in technology to streamline claim processing.

The company's growth has been a subject of national attention with recent features in Business Insider and Yahoo! Finance after celebrating its 200th successful unclaimed property recovery case and securing more than $6M in recovered funds. This growing public recognition solidifies Blue Navy Recovery’s standing as one of the best unclaimed property recovery service providers in the state.

Georgia residents interested in recovering unclaimed property can explore eligibility and next steps via the official Blue Navy Recovery website.





Blue Navy Recovery’s FAQ section answers the most common questions about unclaimed property recovery, helping clients understand the process with confidence.

