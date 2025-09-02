Sixth Street and Madera Residential Partner to Form Multifamily Joint Venture

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixth Street Real Estate and Madera Residential today announced the formation of a new joint venture focused on multifamily properties throughout Texas and the Southeast, which was initiated with the recapitalization of a six-property, 1,967-unit, Class A portfolio located in Houston, Texas (the “Seed Portfolio”).

The Seed Portfolio encompasses six multifamily communities strategically positioned across Houston. The portfolio includes Domain at CityCentre, The Lofts at CityCentre, La Maison River Oaks, Chelsea Museum District, Vantage Med Center and The Montrose at Buffalo Bayou.

“We are excited to partner with the Madera Residential team to identify and acquire high-quality assets in high growth markets at a discount to underlying replacement cost and positioning them for long-term growth” said Adam Rapport at Sixth Street.

The partnership between Madera Residential and Sixth Street marks a strategic shift for Madera, expanding beyond its traditional network of high-net-worth investors to also include institutional joint venture partners.

“The combination of our local expertise with Sixth Street’s institutional backing creates a compelling partnership poised to capitalize on the region’s strong fundamentals and we look forward to continued collaboration”, said James Kane at Madera Residential.

KingsRock Advisors, CommerceStreet Capital Dallas, and CBRE Debt and Structured Finance Dallas served as Madera Residential’s advisors on the recapitalization of the portfolio and formation of the Joint Venture. Kirkland and Ellis served as legal counsel to Madera and Latham & Watkins represented Sixth Street.

About Madera Residential

Since 2008, Madera Residential has had a proven performance record of providing meaningful returns for investors while transforming apartment complexes into happy and healthy communities. The company believes that in order to add value to a community, one must value people first and foremost. In partnership with accredited investors, dedicated on-site staff and innovative solutions by their emerging technology subsidiary Quext, Madera Residential is transforming apartment complexes into thriving communities that achieve optimal return on investment.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $115 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Sixth Street Real Estate invests directly in properties, provides solutions across the capital structure—including equity, preferred equity, and debt—and partners with sector-related operating businesses. The firm’s real estate investments span a wide range of asset classes, including residential, office, hospitality, industrial, data centers, retail, and other specialized sectors. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 700 team members including over 290 investment professionals around the world. For more information and disclosures, visit www.sixthstreet.com, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn .

For Inquiries:

KingsRock Advisors

Tammer Fahmy and Scott Dauer

Tammer.fahmy@kingsrock.com and scott.dauer@kingsrock.com

CBRE-Debt and Structured Finance – Dallas Office

Mike Landon

Mike.landon@cbre.com

CommerceStreet Capital

Dennis Kirkpatrick

dkirkpatrick@cstreetcap.com