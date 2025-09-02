Exclusive Interview: Are You Ready for Trump’s A.I. Military Upgrade?

Washington, D.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An interview with Jim Rickards reveals that America’s aging defense systems could soon be replaced by an unprecedented wave of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

“Today, our military is a mess. The Air Force is still flying B-52 bombers, built in 1961. And it’s not just our planes that are out of date. Everything from ships to tanks – they’re 30-40 years old.”

One retired officer warned: “We have almost zero capacity to repair any battle damage forward or at home. We gave it all away.”

Trump’s Vision: An American “Iron Dome”

Rickards explains that Trump is not seeking to rebuild the old military, but to construct something entirely new. “Trump isn’t going to remake the military of the past. He’s building a new one – supported by the most advanced technology on earth.”

In the interview, Rickards points to Trump’s inspiration: “I’m sure you’ve heard him talk about the ‘Iron Dome’.

He notes that scaling Israel’s system to cover the entire U.S. would be transformative: “Now can you imagine the investment it will take to cover America, the same way?”

The A.I. Arsenal

Rickards highlights one initiative already underway: “It’s partnering with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to develop something called Star Shield. This tech is built on Elon’s Starlink platform. And it will act as an early warning system for America.”

Beyond missile defense, other systems are also emerging. “One company… its AI-powered long-range drone can take out targets up to 3,000 miles away. It weighs just 2,500 pounds and can accelerate to Mach 0.85, at altitudes up to 45,000 feet.”

He adds: “An F-16 costs the military more than $60 million. But this AI-powered drone comes in under $6 million – one tenth the price.”

Economic and Political Implications

Rickards argues that this modernization has far-reaching effects beyond national security. “We have the answer… my research shows a handful of defense companies are poised to make money hand over fist. After all… their products are not ‘free.’ They’re supported by massive and growing investments from the Trump Administration.”

He frames it as a turning point for both defense and the economy: “No one alive has seen anything like this before.”

A National Transformation

Rickards concludes that the U.S. is heading into a new era where security, technology, and prosperity are intertwined. “Donald Trump could become a national hero… one of the most powerful Presidents in memory.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.