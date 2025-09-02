Onam Exclusive: Get attractive FD Interest Rates with Bajaj Finance

New Delhi, India, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Onam, one of the most celebrated festivals in Kerala, is a time for joy, prosperity, and thoughtful financial planning. With the festive season being a period of spending, gifting, and saving, it is also the perfect occasion to consider investments that offer both security and steady growth. To mark the festive spirit, Bajaj Finance is offering attractive FD interest rates , making it one of the most reliable and rewarding investment avenues for individuals and families.

Understanding Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are among the safest investment options in India. By investing a lump sum for a fixed tenure, you earn guaranteed returns at a pre-agreed interest rate. Bajaj Finance FD stands out due to its competitive interest rates, flexible tenures, and high safety ratings, making it one of the most attractive fixed deposit schemes available this festive season.

With FD rates of up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens and up to 6.95% p.a. for non-senior citizens, Bajaj Finance offers a secure and rewarding way to grow your savings.

Bajaj Finance FD: Key Features

Attractive Interest Rates: Earn up to 7.30% p.a. as a senior citizen and up to 6.95% p.a. as a regular investor. Flexible Investment Tenure: Choose between 12 to 60 months, depending on your financial goals. Assured Returns: Returns are not affected by market volatility, ensuring complete peace of mind. Simple Online Process: Open an FD online in just a few clicks—ideal for the busy festive season. Exclusive Benefits for Senior Citizens: Senior citizens enjoy an additional rate benefit, making FDs a safe and rewarding retirement option.

Calculation of FD Returns

Let’s look at practical examples to understand how your investments grow with Bajaj Finance FD.

Scenario 1: Regular Investor

If you invest Rs. 5,00,000 for 5 years at 6.95% p.a., your maturity amount will be approximately Rs. 6,99,639 under the cumulative option. That’s a gain of Rs. 6,99,639 over your initial investment.

Scenario 2: Senior Citizen Investor

For a senior citizen investing Rs. 7,00,000 for 3 years at 7.30% p.a., the cumulative maturity value will be around Rs. 9,95,627, giving a gain of nearly Rs. 2,95,627.

These examples highlight how Bajaj Finance FD ensures assured growth and better yields when compared to many other safe investment options.

Why Consider Bajaj Finance FD During Onam?

Onam often comes with higher household expenses, but it also represents prosperity and future planning. While you celebrate with family, investing in a Bajaj Finance FD helps you:

Earn higher returns compared to traditional bank savings.

Match your financial needs with flexible tenures and payout options.

Secure your future with an investment that holds the highest safety ratings.

Provide senior citizens with higher interest rates for steady income and retirement security.

By starting an Fixed Deposit during Onam, you create a disciplined savings habit that allows you to enjoy the celebrations today while ensuring financial security tomorrow.

Conclusion

Onam is a reminder of prosperity and wise living. By investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you align your finances with this very spirit—celebrating today while preparing for tomorrow. With interest rates up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens and 6.95% p.a. for others, Bajaj Finance FD is one of the most reliable and rewarding ways to grow your wealth securely.

This festive season, let your money work for you, ensuring that the joy of Onam continues to reflect in your financial stability for years to come.





