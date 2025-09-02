DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Absolute Dental Group, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Absolute Dental Group, LLC (“Absolute Dental”). Absolute Dental learned of a data breach on or about February 26, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About Absolute Dental Group, LLC

Absolute Dental Group, LLC is a dental practice group that operates over 50 locations throughout Nevada, offering a full range of dental services—from general and cosmetic dentistry to orthodontics and pediatric care.

What happened?

On or around February 26, 2025, Absolute Dental became aware of a potential issue affecting its information systems. Upon discovery, immediate action was taken to secure the network, and a thorough investigation was initiated. The investigation determined that, between February 26, 2025, and March 5, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to the network and may have viewed or obtained certain personal information.

The potentially affected information includes individuals' names in combination with one or more of the following: contact details, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license or state-issued identification number, passport or other government-issued identification, and health-related information. The health information may have included medical history, diagnosis or treatment details, explanation of benefits, health insurance information, and/or medical record number or patient identification number. Additionally, financial account and/or payment card information may have been exposed. Up to 1,223,635 people have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Absolute Dental, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Absolute Dental data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.