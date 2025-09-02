NN, Inc. Executive Management to Present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG8) Conference on Thursday September 11, 2025.

The executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with investors and analysts that have registered to attend the conference.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com .

