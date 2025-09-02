Blink Charging to Host ‘A New Era of Leadership & Innovation’ Fireside Chat with CEO, CFO, and CTO on Thursday, September 4

Live Broadcast Scheduled for September 4, 2025, at 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT

Bowie, Md., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will be hosting an exclusive fireside chat featuring Blink’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Battaglia, alongside newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Michael Bercovich, and newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Harmeet Singh.

This interactive session will cover key themes, including leadership, business strategy, and technology innovation, while outlining Blink’s plans to expand into a crypto-integrated EV ecosystem. Investors, partners, and stakeholders are encouraged to participate and engage directly with Blink’s executive team.

Event Details:

Date: September 4, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT

Format: Live Virtual Fireside Chat

Access: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WKc4w3b7TjWQOxNrC68Zvw

Questions: Submit in advance to IR@BlinkCharging.com or during the event via the webcast interface



About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving its 2025 revenue and gross margin targets and its projected 2025 adjusted EBITDA run rate and timeline, and the risk factors described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com