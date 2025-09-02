Artesa - Build & Design Wins HomeGuide Top Pro Award 2025 for Customer Trust in Houston

Houston, Texas , Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesa - Build & Design, a Houston remodeling company known for high-end bathroom, kitchen, and full-home renovations, announced an expanded focus on luxury bathroom remodeling and design-forward kitchen upgrades across the Greater Houston area. The company’s service model blends planning, materials guidance, and skilled craftsmanship to deliver reliable timelines and a smooth client experience.





With more than a decade in the remodeling and construction industry and hundreds of completed projects across Houston, Cypress, Richmond, and surrounding communities, Artesa pairs in-house design support with experienced project managers and vetted trade partners. The company works exclusively with licensed plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, and other specialists to maintain quality and code compliance from demolition through final punch list.

“Every project is treated as if it were our own home. Remodeling should be exciting, not stressful, and clients deserve transparency at every step,” said Ofer Meriesh of Artesa - Build & Design. “The goal is a result that feels like a dream come true: beautiful, functional, and built to last.”

Services that fit homeowner demand

Artesa’s remodeling portfolio is designed to meet the needs of Houston-area homeowners seeking practical upgrades with luxury finishes:

Luxury bathroom remodeling: spa bathrooms, walk-in shower remodels, microcement finishes, freestanding tub installation, custom vanities

Kitchen remodeling: layout optimization, custom kitchen cabinets, modern kitchen design, quartz countertops, open-concept transformations

Full-home renovations: master suite and common-area upgrades, coordinated materials and finishes, efficiency improvements

Accessory and space conversions: Home additions, ADUs and attic conversions that add livable space while aligning with local regulations

Exterior living: patio covers and related enhancements for year-round use

Many Houston-area homeowners first find Artesa when searching online for bathroom and kitchen remodeling. Whether it’s a family in Cypress looking for a modern bathroom remodel, or a couple in Houston exploring kitchen upgrades with quartz countertops, the company’s work consistently appears among the trusted options. By focusing on real customer needs, luxury bathroom makeovers, functional kitchens, and reliable general contracting, Artesa ensures that local clients can easily discover their services without the noise of crowded, overly generic searches.

Houston trusted contractor, 5 years of proven customer satisfaction!

Artesa - Build & Design reports the following credentials and accolades: BBB Accredited Business, Angi Super Service Award 2024, Thumbtack Top Pro 2023 and 2024, and HomeGuide Top Pro Award 2025. The company notes 211 Google reviews, all five stars, and offers Senior and Military discounts as part of its community-minded values.

Where Artesa works

Artesa serves homeowners across Houston and nearby suburbs, including Cypress, Katy, Richmond, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Pearland, The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, Tomball, Bellaire, Heights, River Oaks, Memorial Villages, Jersey Village, Friendswood, League City, Seabrook, Galveston, Fulshear, Conroe, and Stafford. The company also assists clients in neighborhoods such as West University, Tanglewood, Montrose, Rice Village, and Midtown, ensuring consistent project management and design guidance across the metro.

Why homeowners choose Artesa

Design-forward planning with clear scope, selections, and timelines

Licensed trade partners for plumbing, electrical, and HVAC

Transparent communication from estimate through final walkthrough

Detail-driven execution that balances function, durability, and aesthetics

Post-project support and guidance for maintenance and long-term value

For homeowners comparing options for bathroom renovation Houston, kitchen remodel Cypress, or master suite remodels, Artesa positions its offering around dependable communication and end-to-end oversight. The company’s growth has been fueled by referrals and repeat clients who want consistent quality across multiple rooms or phases.





Artesa - Build & Design - Collection

About Artesa - Build & Design

Artesa - Build & Design is a full-service remodeling contractor based in Houston, Texas. The team specializes in luxury bathroom remodels, modern kitchens, full-home renovations, and space conversions. Projects are led by experienced project managers and supported by in-house designers and licensed trades. Awards include BBB Accreditation, Angi Super Service Award 2024, Thumbtack Top Pro 2023 and 2024, and HomeGuide Top Pro Award 2025. The company emphasizes clear communication, tidy job sites, and reliable scheduling, with a mission to create spaces homeowners will enjoy for years.

