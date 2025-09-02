DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation in Upcoming Event

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today announced that Jason Robins, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will participate in the following event:

The BofA Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for 12:10PM ET on September 4, 2025.



Registration and the live audio portion of the BofA Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference is accessible at the conference website or at DraftKings’ Investor Relations website.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C. and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Media

Media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews



Investors

Investors@draftkings.com