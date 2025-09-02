CenterCal Properties Begins Sweeping Changes to The Streets of Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterCal Properties recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at The Streets of Brentwood to officially kick off planned renovations to the 360,000-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle center.

CenterCal acquired the 15-year-old property with capital partner Heitman in late 2024, with a vision to transform the Sprouts grocery- and AMC theater-anchored center into the preeminent shopping and entertainment destination for East Contra Costa County.

According to CenterCal’s Vice President of Development, Scott Bohrer, the renovations will focus on the centrally located The Patio at The Streets of Brentwood, which will feature a large lawn area for events and amenities like shade canopies, comfortable seating and a fragrant olive grove.

“The Patio at The Streets of Brentwood will exemplify the CenterCal tradition of successful placemaking,” said Founder and CEO Jean Paul Wardy. “We create unique destinations that provide communities with amenities they want, as well as the personal connections and engagement that people crave.”

Architectural renderings released earlier this year also emphasize a modern merchandising mix, including a curated selection of contemporary retail brands and dining options such as Barnes & Noble (now open), Dutch Bros Coffee (opening this fall) and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (opening prior to the holiday season).

Upcoming developments include:

• Sutter Health medical office campus

• 151-key La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites Hotel

“The City of Brentwood is thrilled that CenterCal has purchased The Streets of Brentwood,” said Ricardo Noguera, the city’s Economic Development Manager. “CenterCal is creating a lively venue where families will want to spend the day.”

Charles Martinez, the Senior General Manager of The Streets of Brentwood, agrees. “We look forward to working with the community to create a special place where people want to spend time with their friends and family, make memories and find jobs. Whatever it is, we want this to be a place that people think of first.”

CenterCal’s proven track record demonstrates an exceptional ability to reposition and revitalize shopping centers, consistently driving traffic growth that significantly outperforms market benchmarks. This was most recently evidenced in CenterCal’s turnaround of Bay Street Emeryville, where their vision for the 20-year-old outdoor shopping center resulted in a 44 percent increase in visitor traffic over a five-year period — 3.5 times the growth of the broader market.

CenterCal’s other California properties include:

2 nd & PCH in Long Beach

& PCH in Long Beach Bay Street Emeryville in Emeryville

Plaza 183 in Cerritos

The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard

The Veranda in Concord



Properties in other states include:

Bridgeport Village in Tigard, Oregon

Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah

Nyberg Rivers in Tualatin, Oregon

Nyberg Woods in Tualatin, Oregon

Station Park in Farmington, Utah

The Terminal at Ballard in Seattle

The Trails at Silverdale in Silverdale, Washington

The Village at Meridian in Meridian, Idaho

The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, Washington

Valley Mall in Union Gap, Washington

For more information and updates on The Streets of Brentwood redevelopment, visit ShopStreetsOfBrentwood.com or CenterCal Properties - The Streets of Brentwood .

CLICK HERE FOR RENDERINGS, PHOTOS AND VIDEO.

About The Streets of Brentwood

The Streets of Brentwood, a top-tier shopping destination located in Brentwood, Calif., features a dynamic and convenient mix of retail, dining, and entertainment. It is the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment lifestyle destination within the hub of four major California regions—Bay Area, Tri-Valley, Sacramento Delta, and the Central Valley. Featuring more than 40 stores and restaurants and a 14-screen AMC Theater with IMAX. For more information, visit: ShopStreetsOfBrentwood.com.

About CenterCal Properties, LLC

CenterCal, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the western U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of founder Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, uplifting communities, and creating magical places, CenterCal specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use developments from its headquarters in Costa Mesa, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

About Heitman

Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $48 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Chicago, Heitman has 10 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly traded real estate securities.

