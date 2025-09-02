Mammoth Sniper Challenge Achieves Historic Sell-Out

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mammoth Sniper Challenge, the gold standard in endurance-based precision shooting, has officially sold out both of its 2026 events at Fort Pickett, VA and Fort Chaffee, AR. A milestone moment in the evolution of the sport.

This achievement marks the first time Mammoth has executed a consecutive sell-out year during a product expansion. A calculated move designed to meet surging demand without sacrificing the mystique, rigor, and elite reputation that have made Mammoth the apex event in long-range shooting.

Not only were both events filled to capacity, but they also drew an astounding 70% new competitor rate, signaling explosive organic growth and the power of word-of-mouth marketing among a fiercely loyal and highly competitive shooting community.

“This was a risk worth taking,” said Tim Jensen, Co - Owner of Grunt Style. “We wanted to grow without diluting the Mammoth experience, and we delivered. We’ve proven you can scale without compromise.”

Chris Andrews, Event Director, added, “Our mission has always been to challenge the best and push the limits of what’s possible in precision shooting. The 2025 season proved that Mammoth is no longer just a competition, it’s a culture.”

Supported by a growing coalition of outdoor and shooting industry partners, Mammoth continues to attract the best brands, the toughest competitors, and the most passionate shooters in the country. Grunt Style has owned and operated Mammoth Sniper Challenge since 2017 and celebrates and 8 year partnership with Vortex Optics as the events title sponsor.

With its signature blend of physical endurance, long-range marksmanship, and military-inspired grit, the Mammoth Sniper Challenge is now more than an event,

It’s a proving ground. A rite of passage. The Super Bowl of precision shooting.







