Global Down Syndrome Foundation Invests $1.3 Million, Empowers Game-Changing Local Programs

DENVER, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is pleased to announce that 14 Down syndrome organizations in the United States and beyond have been selected to receive GLOBAL Education Awards. The 2025 awards bring GLOBAL’s investment in local medical, healthcare, and research funding to nearly $1.3 million since the program’s inception. GLOBAL has given out a total of 359 Education, Employment and Emergency Relief Awards supporting approximately 25,000 individuals with Down syndrome, families and professionals.

“GLOBAL believes in the power and heart our Organization Members bring to their communities each and every day,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of GLOBAL. “Our goal with these awards is to empower meaningful change for the families they serve.”

David Tolleson, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, concurs. “It is such an honor to work alongside so many friends in our community who support GLOBAL’s mission to improve health outcomes for our friends and family members with Down syndrome.”

This year’s recipients are in California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Mexico, and Uganda.

Mildred Katusabe, founder of Rowan’s Down Syndrome Centre, expressed her gratitude, noting, “we will ensure that it will make a big impact on the situation of people with Down syndrome in Uganda!”

“Support for our adults is definitely an area that has many gaps,” says Anne Dichele, Executive Director of Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization in Boca Raton, Florida. “With GLOBAL’s Award we can equip families with information and strategies around Alzheimer’s in Individuals with Down Syndrome which unfortunately is something our adults are highly predisposed to. With evidence-based guidelines and this GLOBAL award we can begin to make a tangible difference.”

The 2025 GLOBAL Education Award recipients and their funded programs are as follows:

Adult Disability Medical Healthcare (Atlanta, GA): Self-Advocacy for Healthcare Training in Teens and Adults with Down Syndrome and their Family Members/Caregivers will present educational webinars on life skill topics for ADMH patients to encourage greater understanding and compliance with their treatment plans.

Black Down Syndrome Association (Fortville, IN): Funds will help support the first BDSA Family Reunion Conference a 3-day event created to provide education, connection, and celebration for Black families of individuals with Down syndrome.

Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands (Omaha, NE): The Cognitive Collective is designed to enhance cognitive skills – memory, attention, engagement, speed, and accuracy through 3 programs – “Dancing Beyond Limits”, “Drumming for Wellness”, and “All Abilities Gaming.”

Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (Austin, TX): Pathway to Care Packages will equip healthcare professionals with the tools, resources, and training required to deliver an informed and accurate Down syndrome diagnosis. Information will also be provided to new parents.

Down Syndrome Association of Delaware (Newark, DE): Power to Marc is a live webinar and e-learning course to introduce the tools and process steps so that people with disabilities can participate in their own care without the use of restraints or sedation.

Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South (Cordova, TN): The Down to Move Wellness Series – Water Wise & Taekwondo program will offer weekly adaptive swim lessons and taekwondo for families to encourage physical movement, self-discipline, and emotional well-being.

Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area (Danville, CA): Funds will support the Empowering Every Stage: Medical and Life Planning for Individuals with Down Syndrome conference for parents/caregivers, medical and mental health providers, and adults with Down syndrome.

Down Syndrome Foundation Uganda (Kampala, Uganda): The Down Syndrome Clinical Excellence Training program will enhance healthcare provided at birth and before discharge from the hospital.

GiGi’s Playhouse – Orange County (Laguna Hills, CA): GiGiFit is a 15-week, evidence-based fitness program for self-advocates which combines physical therapy principles with group fitness classes to build strength, improve endurance, and promote wellness. The program also includes education on nutrition to promote healthy meal planning.

Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization (Boca Raton, FL): The Understanding Alzheimer’s in Individuals with Down Syndrome through Knowledge, Action, and Hope conference will equip families with information and strategies they need as their loved one with Down syndrome ages.

North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance (Raleigh, NC): The Medical Outreach/UNC Clinic program will provide support education on best practices, the GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, delivering a diagnosis, and more.

Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network (Albuquerque, NM): The Partners in Care: Down Syndrome Medical Education Initiative will work with local hospitals and medical schools to provide up-to-date, evidence-based training to medical professionals to increase knowledge, skills, and sensitivity among providers working with individuals with Down syndrome.

Red Down México (Puerto Morelos, Mexico): Clinica T21 en línea – Circuito de Atención Integral 2025 is a telehealth initiative to deliver comprehensive medical, psychological, and educational care across Mexico.

Rowan’s Down Syndrome Awareness Centre (Hoima, Uganda): Research and Development of a Delivery System for Medical/Therapy Support for People with Down syndrome in Uganda will develop systems to support research information, participation, and access for healthcare professionals and individuals with Down syndrome.

To learn more about the GLOBAL Membership Awards, visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/global-awards/.

To learn more about individual and organization GLOBAL memberships, visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/global-membership/.

To learn more about Global Down Syndrome Foundation, visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World™. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media – Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

