Savoring Summer: Enjoy an Extended Vacation in The Bahamas this September

Nassau, The Bahamas, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To many, September’s arrival is sudden and stinging, whisking warm weather away with the brrr months to come. But, while back-to-school season may be ramping up, The Bahamas offers American travelers the opportunity to indulge in an endless summer vacation. With sparkling turquoise waters, a relaxed island rhythm and prime conditions for diving and snorkelling, September in the island nation becomes less of a goodbye to summer and more of a second chance to savour it.

Read on to uncover travel updates, standout events and exclusive offers in The Bahamas this September and beyond.

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity

Aztec Airways is expanding its service to North Eleuthera (ELH) with daily flights that started 1 Aug. 2025, operating seven days a week from Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL). This builds on the airline’s existing schedule, which includes five weekly flights to Governor’s Harbour (GHB) and two weekly flights to Rock Sound (RSD), providing comprehensive access to Eleuthera. Beginning in November, Aztec Airways will also add a new nonstop route between FLL and Georgetown in Exuma, running twice per week.

JetBlue is adding a new daily flight from Boston (BOS) to Nassau (NAS) beginning 18 Dec. 2025, just in time for the holiday season – with increased, direct service to the islands, passengers can easily and conveniently plan their escape from the typical New England winter weather.

American Airlines is boosting holiday travel to The Bahamas' Out Islands with increased frequencies from Miami. From 18 Dec. 2025, through 5 Jan.2026, the airline will operate three daily flights to Marsh Harbour (MHH) in Abaco and North Eleuthera (ELH), meeting rising demand for serene escapes with quick, under-an-hour journeys.

Delta will increase its service between Detroit and Nassau from what is currently once-weekly Saturday flights to daily nonstop service. Scheduled to last from 20 Dec.2025, through 12 April 2026, passengers can enjoy more options when planning their visits to the destination this winter.

Upcoming Events

Bahama Breeze Music Festival, Atlantis Paradise Island – 18-22 Sept.2025: A vibrant music festival featuring world-class performers, island luxury and non-stop fun will blend concerts with paradise vibes at the iconic Atlantis resort.

Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival, Baha Mar Nassau – 22 – 26 Oct. 2025: This festival has it all! Savour world-class cuisine with interactive demos and masterclasses led by renowned chefs, Bahamian stars and Food Network favourites. Immerse yourself in the FUZE Caribbean Art Fair, showcasing more than 70 artists from over 14 countries. Enjoy exclusive dinners, live performances (headlined by Rock Legend Lenny Kravitz) and luxurious stays at Rosewood Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar, or Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. Elevate your experience with a Festival Weekend Pass for premium access to this unforgettable Caribbean extravaganza.

Sustainability Ventures

The Bahamas Launches Caribbean’s First Sustainable Island Challenge

In partnership with UN Tourism and local innovation hub Innovate 242, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism recently launched the Caribbean’s first national initiative to drive climate-smart and inclusive tourism solutions. The Bahamas Sustainable Island Challenge invites startups and entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions in areas such as ocean conservation, community-based tourism, and digital transformation, with selected participants gaining mentorship, technical support and global visibility. This multi-month initiative will culminate in a pitch competition and awards ceremony as part of UN Tourism Tech Adventures: The Bahamas, reinforcing the country’s commitment to building a resilient, innovative and globally competitive tourism sector.

Autumnal Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Breezes Resort & Spa, Nassau – Celebrating its 30th anniversary on 2 Sept. 2025, Breezes Resort is offering a Bahamas Anniversary Fall Special with savings up to 30% off. This package is valid for travel and bookings now through 15 Dec. 2025, using rate code BSMTFALL for direct bookings, HERE .

Grand Lucayan Resort – The Weekend Escape Offer from Grand Lucayan Resort delivers more than 40% off room rates for a 2-night weekend special, inclusive of taxes and fees, plus one complimentary tropical drink per person at Waves Bar and Grill, and free upgrade to a Marina View room (based on availability). Bookings and travel now through 4 Oct. 2025, available HERE .

Rosewood Baha Mar – The More Rosewood Package provides an additional complimentary night when staying 4, 5, or 7 nights at Rosewood Baha Mar. One-bedroom suites and above include a dedicated butler service, a special welcome amenity and a $300 credit for a poolside cabana or daybed. Signature specialty suites and villas offer a complimentary pre-selected pantry stock, bottle of champagne, fresh floral arrangement and up to $800 in spa & salon credit. This package is valid for travel through to 31 Oct. 2025, with bookings available year-round.

Sandals Royal Bahamian – Elevate your romance this fall with the Sandals Royal Bahamian's new overwater chapel, ideal for destination weddings. The Sweetheart Wedding Package offers a complimentary ceremony for stays of seven nights or more. Guests in select suites enjoy complimentary MINI Cooper convertibles for off-site exploration, where the private offshore island remains a favourite for relaxation. This package is available year-round and for bookings from August to October 2025; a weather protection plan is included at no charge.

Graycliff – The Graycliff Fall Getaway Sale offers 30% off for a minimum 3-night stay with code GFAL25. This package is valid for travel and when booking now through 19 Dec. 2025, HERE.

Island Focus: Rum Cay

Secluded and steeped in history, Rum Cay is a 30-square-mile Out Island where time seems to stand still. With fewer than 100 residents in the charming settlement of Port Nelson, the island exudes a distinct sense of authenticity and calm. Ancient Lucayan petroglyphs in Hartford Cave recall its indigenous heritage and legends of shipwrecks add to its mystique. The origins of the island’s name are thought to either come from a West Indian ship that wrecked offshore with a cargo of rum during the 1800s or from Scotland’s Ise of Rhum- a mystery that remains to this day.

A paradise for water lovers and adventurers, Rum Cay entices travelers with coral walls, blue holes and – most famously – historic shipwrecks. The area’s crown jewel is the HMS Conqueror, a 101-gun British warship that struck Sumner Point Reef in 1861, and now rests in just 30 feet of water as a living underwater museum teeming with coral and marine life. Beyond the wreck, divers can explore dramatic coral walls, canyons and caverns, with smaller blue holes and tunnels adding an adventurous twist. Unlike busier islands, the destination offers the rare thrill of exploring these sites in near solitude, making it a dream for underwater explorers who crave history, discovery and untouched beauty in equal measure. On land, eco-travelers can venture to nearby Conception Island National Park, a pristine sanctuary for sea turtles and migratory birds, while beach lovers will enjoy the island’s powdery shorelines, quiet trails and warm community hospitality.

From intimate stays at Sumner Point Marina and Villas to authentic Bahamian dining, the island is best suited for couples, small groups and adventure seekers who value authenticity over polish. September offers a tranquil opportunity for visitors to unwind in one of The Bahamas’ most untouched corners – Rum Cay.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer this September. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.bahamas.com.

