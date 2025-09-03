Faraday Future Launches FX Super One National Co-Creation and Sales Events with Positive Response in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) ("FF", "Faraday Future", or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the conclusion of its FX Super One Co-Creation and sales events in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. Organized in collaboration with co-creation partners JC Auto, WeBranding, BosAuto, Leaderxport, and Bosshub, the events were met with strong enthusiasm and positive feedback from attendees.

New York Stop

Launched in mid-August, the New York stop was hosted by FX co-creation partner JC Auto. The event attracted Wall Street investors, FFAI stockholders, local associations, and business leaders who attended, experienced, and placed non-binding reservations for the FX Super One, the first First Class EAI-MPV in the U.S. market.

Boston Stop

On August 28, FX and its co-creation partners WeBranding and BosAuto jointly hosted two events in Boston. The first, organized by WeBranding, took place at the historic Henderson Estate in Weston—formerly the residence of the Sheraton Hotel co-founder, later serving as Northeastern University’s conference center, and listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

BosAuto, a well-established Boston-area dealership with full sales and aftersales service qualifications and an FX co-creation and sales partner, subsequently hosted a week-long FX Super One showcase at its headquarters. Across both events, hundreds of guests—including professors from Harvard University and other leading institutions, local associations and community leaders, and entrepreneurs—experienced the FX Super One and provided positive feedback.

A video of the event is available at: https://youtu.be/UdVImGfVI8E

Los Angeles Stop

On August 30, Faraday Future partnered with Leaderxport and Bosshub to host the firstGo-Global Stand-Up Comedy Festival and FX Super One Co-Creation at FF’s Los Angeles headquarters. Serving as the Los Angeles stop of the FX Super One Co-Creation and sales events, the event brought together over a hundred entrepreneurs, KOLs, and startup founders from across California. Guests enjoyed immersive test-ride experiences of the FX Super One and offered positive feedback. Joe Wong, a leading stand-up comedian, headlined the festival, reflecting FF’s ongoing co-creation collaborations with entertainment figures.

The Company believes the FX Super One Co-Creation and sales events demonstrated strong interest in its products and technological capabilities. The enthusiastic responses highlight the unique competitiveness and strong market outlook for the FX Super One as a First Class EAI-MPV in North America.

“Faraday X will prioritize New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, California, Nevada, and Washington as its initial sales markets. Building on the successful conclusion of the New York, Boston, and Los Angeles stops, additional Co-Creation and sales events across major cities in these eight states are already being planned,” said Liying Deng, Senior Director of Sales Management at Faraday Future.

A video of the event is available at: https://www.instagram.com/p/DOAOM0GkUev

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding FX sales outlook and co-creation collaborations, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy; the Company’s ability to secure agreements with OEMs that are necessary to execute on the FX strategy; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale in the U.S., the Middle East, or elsewhere, each of which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS

