Constellium to Showcase Advanced Aluminum Solutions from Collaborative Research Project “CirConAl” at Cenex 2025

PARIS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is proud to announce its participation at Cenex 2025 (Booth C3-402), the UK’s leading event for low carbon and connected vehicle technologies, taking place in Millbrook on September 3-4.

At this year’s event, Constellium is presenting a range of innovative aluminum solutions developed through the collaborative research project CirConAl (Circular and Constant Aluminum), a £10 million initiative supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) and the UK Government's Department for Business and Trade.

Visitors will discover a comprehensive display of aluminum solutions prototyped with less than two metric tons of embodied CO 2 emissions per metric ton of aluminum, while maintaining the high-performance standards required by automakers, such as Battery Enclosures made from high-recycled-content aluminum, and Crash Management Systems prototyped from over 90% post-consumer aluminum scrap.

Attendees can also explore the components and their uses through interactive digital tools, offering an engaging look at the design, function, and impact of these automotive solutions.

“We are proud to present our latest innovations at Cenex 2025 and to contribute to the future of sustainable mobility,” said Martin Jarrett, Director of Technology and Innovation at Constellium’s Automotive Structures & Industry Business Unit. “The CirConAl project’s innovations are the result of outstanding collaboration and technical expertise, demonstrating the strength of our partnerships.”

CirConAl aims to develop low-carbon, cost-efficient aluminum extrusion alloys using post-consumer scrap, advancing sustainable automotive manufacturing. The project includes design and testing of components that meet automakers’ performance standards, while also developing advanced scrap sorting technologies to ensure high-quality scrap reuse. It builds on Constellium’s proven HSA6® high-strength alloy platform and leverages the rapid prototyping capabilities of the University Technology Center (UTC) at Brunel University London.

By transforming post-consumer aluminum scrap into high-performance components, Constellium helps shape a circular economy for aluminum and a cleaner future for mobility.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

