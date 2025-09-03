WeightWatchers Advances International Growth With Strategic Leadership Appointment

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced the appointment of Alejandro Bethlen as Executive Vice President, International, effective immediately. In this role, Bethlen will oversee WeightWatchers’ business outside of the United States, driving international growth and innovation across the Company’s global footprint. With more than two decades of experience scaling consumer, e-commerce, and marketplace businesses worldwide, Bethlen will play a pivotal role in strengthening WeightWatchers’ leadership in weight health.

“Alejandro’s international experience and commercial leadership make him uniquely suited to advance our growth outside the U.S.,” said Tara Comonte, CEO of WeightWatchers. “He will build on WeightWatchers’ more than 50 years of international presence and global community of millions, helping us extend our reach with science-backed solutions that resonate with our members around the world in culturally relevant and exciting ways.”

WeightWatchers is the only weight health platform with true worldwide scale, serving millions of members globally through a holistic solution that includes a clinically proven, proprietary nutrition program, digital tools, community support, and select partnerships and licensing agreements. Across international markets, the Company delivers its science-backed programs both digitally and in-person, supported by dedicated coaches and local teams. As part of the Company’s transformation, Bethlen will accelerate global initiatives and innovation, expanding access to WeightWatchers and enhancing member impact worldwide.

Bethlen joins WeightWatchers from Zooplus SE, Europe’s largest online pet platform, where he served as Chief Merchandising Officer, overseeing more than €2 billion in vendor negotiations and driving significant growth across 30 countries. He previously served as CEO of The Bouqs Company, a leading U.S. direct-to-consumer floral e-commerce brand. Earlier in his career, Bethlen spent nearly a decade at Amazon in senior leadership roles across Europe and the U.S., including as General Manager of Amazon Flex International. He began his career in brand management at Procter & Gamble.

“I’m thrilled to be joining WeightWatchers at such a pivotal moment in its journey. This brand has an incredible legacy of empowering people to live healthier lives, and I see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation globally,” said Bethlen. “I look forward to working with the talented team at WeightWatchers to expand our international reach and bring our science-backed solutions to even more communities around the world.”

Bethlen joins WeightWatchers at a time of renewed momentum and investment in leadership talent across the organization. In recent months, the Company has expanded its executive team with leaders such as Dr. Kim Boyd as Chief Medical Officer, Uta Knablein as Chief Product Officer, and Julie Rice—entrepreneur and brand builder best known for co-founding Soul Cycle–as Chief Experience Officer, along with a number of other senior appointments across key functions. WeightWatchers also strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of Mike Mason, a seasoned healthcare leader who previously spent more than 30 years at Eli Lilly. Together, this broadened team brings diverse expertise and a shared commitment to advancing the Company’s transformation and delivering lasting impact for members worldwide.