38th Annual Bigelow Tea Community Challenge Returns to Southport, CT

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Location: Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, Southport, CT

Registration: https://www.bigelowtea.com/pages/the-bigelow-community-challenge

FAIRFIELD, CT (September, 28, 2025) – The Bigelow Tea Community Challenge (BTCC) returns for its 38th year on Sunday, September 28, bringing together runners, walkers, and families to support 23 Connecticut nonprofits. The event runs from 9:00 AM to noon at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in scenic Southport, with both in-person and virtual participation options available.

More than 800 participants are expected from across Fairfield County and beyond, including virtual teams from Bigelow Tea's Louisville, Kentucky, and Boise, Idaho locations. The family-friendly event features a 5K run, 3K walk, kids' fun run, plus virtual options for all ages.

Community Impact Since 1987

Over 38 years, the Bigelow Tea Community Challenge has raised more than $2.7 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Connecticut charities. These organizations provide critical services including education, housing, food assistance, crisis counseling, after-school programs, and recreational activities for the region's most vulnerable populations.

2025 Beneficiary Organizations

The event supports these 23 Connecticut nonprofits:

President and CEO, Cindi Bigelow’s Perspective

“Thinking back to the early days of the Bigelow Tea Community Challenge where we had just 50 participants and raised $3,000, I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come,” said Cindi Bigelow, third-generation president and CEO of Bigelow Tea. “Today, we’ve raised over $2.7 million for Connecticut charities in need.”

Cindi continued, “At Bigelow Tea, we are committed to a purpose far beyond making a profit. It’s about doing what’s right and giving back, values instilled by my grandmother, Ruth Campbell Bigelow, when she founded this company 80 years ago, and carried on by my father, David C. Bigelow, whose leadership was grounded in integrity. The Bigelow Tea Community Challenge is a day of spirit, laughter, and purpose. I warmly invite everyone to join us on September 28th!”

Event Activities & Registration

In-Person Events (Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, Southport):

5K Run

3K Walk

Kids Fun Run

Kids' Scamper Run

1-Mile Challenge Run

Virtual Participation:

Adult Run/Walk

Kids Run/Walk

The event welcomes corporate teams and families alike and features commemorative T-shirts, raffle prizes and exciting goody bags. Rain or shine, this is a celebration of community, athletic achievement and family fun while supporting local nonprofits.

Registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Southport/BigelowTeaCommunityChallenge

About Bigelow Tea

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family and woman-owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s #1 leading tea company brand. Producing over 2.3 billion tea bags annually in the company’s three blending and packaging facilities in the U.S., the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion including its flagship specialty tea flavor, “Constant Comment”®, an all-time American favorite. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide and internationally as well as on www.BigelowTea.com

