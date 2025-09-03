Smart Spaces launches Space Agent – an agentic AI workplace concierge for the modern workplace

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Spaces today announced the launch of Space Agent, its new agentic AI-driven workplace concierge designed to transform how people manage and engage with buildings and their workplaces.

Space Agent – introduced through its friendly persona, Max – is fully interactive via text and audio and integrates seamlessly with the Smart Spaces’ smart building OS and employee engagement app.

“Space Agent extends and elevates our platform by adding an intelligent, conversational layer that removes complexity,” said Dan Drogman, CEO of Smart Spaces. “With Max, we’re delivering a simple, proactive AI-based workplace companion that’s not just about managing buildings – it’s about radically changing how people interact with modern commercial office space today.”

A digital concierge for your life, not just your building

Space Agent is designed to help landlords, asset managers, facility teams, tenants and their employees. It can respond to questions – in everyday language – automate repetitive tasks and act in real-time, capitalizing on Smart Spaces’ investment to integrate its smart building OS with numerous building systems.

Features include:

Interactive workplace assistant – ask Max to book a desk, reserve a meeting room with colleagues or reserve a parking space, all in real-time.





– ask Max to book a desk, reserve a meeting room with colleagues or reserve a parking space, all in real-time. Smart facilities support – facilities managers can ask Max questions about the building and get data and answers back fast such as: How many people were in the office last week? Why is HVAC struggling on floor 14? How much water did the building use yesterday? How can energy use be cut by 10% in three months? Space Agent builds dashboards, analyses data and takes recommended actions automatically.





– facilities managers can ask Max questions about the building and get data and answers back fast such as: How many people were in the office last week? Why is HVAC struggling on floor 14? How much water did the building use yesterday? How can energy use be cut by 10% in three months? Space Agent builds dashboards, analyses data and takes recommended actions automatically. Community and wellbeing – new to a building? Max can recommend activities on offer like lunchtime running clubs, make bookings and help foster new connections and friendships with colleagues.





– new to a building? Max can recommend activities on offer like lunchtime running clubs, make bookings and help foster new connections and friendships with colleagues. Customer service made simple – raise issues instantly by chatting to Max. For example, report a broken computer and Space Agent will raise a support ticket with IT.



By acting as both data analyst and digital concierge, Space Agent simplifies building operations while improving the employee experience in the workplace.

“Buildings that can diagnose, respond and adapt in real-time are cheaper to run, faster to optimise and crucially easier to lease,” adds Drogman. “Occupiers want tools for their staff to help them engage with their workplace. Landlords want information and control over their facilities. ESG frameworks are demanding and require lots of information. We believe Space Agent will help deliver in all these areas.”

Embedded in Smart Spaces OS

Space Agent is not a standalone product – it’s fully embedded in the cloud-hosted Smart Spaces platform which currently manages alpha-class buildings in prime global locations. Space Agent works via a text or audio chat interface or through the creation of agents that act when triggered by events.

Smart Spaces’ OS controls an ecosystem of smart building functions such as physical access control, lifts, HVAC, lighting, IoT, visitor management, desk booking, parking and – now with Space Agent - a conversational AI layer is being added to enhance usability and decision-making.

The initial rollout of Space Agent will be to selected Smart Spaces clients, with wider availability following. Customers can join a waitlist by clicking here.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces is an award-winning developer of smart building software for commercial real estate. Over 105 million sqft of global office space is now managed through its software platform. Visit www.smartspaces.app

Media contact

Tom Herbst

tom@tomherbstpr.co.uk

07768 145571

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a81d381-a7ca-411a-abff-92bbd1309ea3