OnEquity Secures Mauritius Investment Dealer License, Reinforcing Global Regulatory Standing





PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnEquity announced today that its subsidiary, OnEquity (MU) Ltd., has been granted an Investment Dealer (Full Service Dealer, excluding Underwriting) license by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, under license number GB23201814.

This milestone reinforces OnEquity’s multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework and underscores the Group’s commitment to operating with robust compliance, governance, and risk management across all business lines.

“Obtaining our Mauritius Investment Dealer license is a strategic step in building a resilient, institutionally aligned operating model,” said Emanuel Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, OnEquity Group. “Mauritius offers a highly regarded regulatory environment for nonbank financial services. This authorization advances our long-term plan to strengthen client protection, enhance operational oversight, and scale responsibly in key markets.”

The Mauritius license enables OnEquity (MU) Ltd. to expand service delivery within a recognized international regulatory framework, fortify operational capabilities, and continue providing secure, professional brokerage services to a global client base. It also reflects the Group’s focus on transparent practices, rigorous AML/CFT controls, and disciplined internal governance.

“From day one, our approach has been ‘compliance by design’,” added the Group representative at OnEquity (MU) Ltd. “We have implemented systems and controls aligned with FSC expectations, with clear accountability lines, independent oversight, and a culture of responsibility—key ingredients for sustained client trust.”

What this means for clients

Stronger regulatory assurance: Ongoing supervision by FSC Mauritius, the integrated regulator for nonbank financial services.

Ongoing supervision by FSC Mauritius, the integrated regulator for nonbank financial services. Institutional discipline: Strengthened internal controls, documented procedures, and ongoing supervision to support prudent operations.

Strengthened internal controls, documented procedures, and ongoing supervision to support prudent operations. Focused service delivery: A platform designed for serious traders, balancing access, efficiency, and governance.



With this authorization, OnEquity reaffirms its commitment to offering traders and investors a trusted, transparent, and well-regulated environment—an essential foundation for sustainable growth in today’s competitive markets.

About OnEquity

OnEquity is a multi-asset brokerage group focused on delivering institutional-grade investing made accessible to all. Clients benefit from transparent conditions, reliable execution, and a platform designed for serious traders—supported by rigorous governance and a culture of continuous improvement. Learn more at https://onequity.com

Contact Person:

Jasmina Ruben

Designation: PR Manager

Phone: +248 467 1965

jasmina@onequity.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by OnEquity. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c8ad108-1cb9-46b6-8240-67dcd9357306