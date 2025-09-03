Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Houston This Fall

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Air Liquide will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Houston this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“Partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation for this program aligns with Air Liquide’s strategy to drive innovation,” said Matthieu Giard, Air Liquide Group Vice President overseeing the Americas and Group Digital & IT. “We’re excited to help inspire and empower the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers through hands-on exposure to the incredible world of AI.”

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About Air Liquide in the U.S.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide USA employs 20,000 people in more than 1,300 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. We offer industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org