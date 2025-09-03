Volatus Aerospace Secures Approval from Transport Canada to Launch Scalable Automated Drone Services in Canada and Provides Corporate Update

Showcases strong technology partnerships with Kongsberg Geospatial and MatrixSpace, positioning Volatus as the integrator of a proven ecosystem.

Strengthens Volatus’ competitive position as one of the few Canadian operators authorized at this advanced level.

Enhances Volatus’ commercialized drone-in-a-box and advanced BVLOS applications by introducing a scalable light weight detect and avoid systems.

Expands Volatus’ BVLOS portfolio into higher-value missions unlocks recurring revenue opportunities in drone-in-a-box, logistics, and enterprise monitoring.

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT, OTCQB: TAKOF, FSE: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or “the Company”), a leader in aerial solutions, today announced that Transport Canada has issued a Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) authorizing Volatus to conduct more complex Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations by authorizing the use of MatrixSpace’s next-generation radar, integrated through Kongsberg Geospatial’s IRIS Terminal platform.

Unlike traditional ground-based radar systems, MatrixSpace’s technology is compact, low-power, and able to detect smaller non-cooperative traffic such as other drones. When integrated with Kongsberg’s proven airspace awareness and traffic management software, and supported by Volatus’ remote Operations Control Center, these capabilities make it practical to scale BVLOS operations into applications such as automated drone-in-a-box networks, distributed wide-area monitoring, and autonomous services where continuous, reliable detect-and-avoid is critical.

The global drone-in-a-box market was valued at just over US$1 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to between US$5 and US$9 billion by the early 2030s, reflecting annual growth rates of ~20–23%.1 This rapid expansion underscores the commercial potential for scalable, subscription-based drone services such as those enabled by this new approval.

Volatus already holds nationwide SFOCs permitting BVLOS operations in low-risk airspace, atypical airspace, high altitude, and nighttime missions at an advanced regulatory risk level recognized by Transport Canada. Building on this foundation, the integration will expand automated drone-in-a-box services for infrastructure security, utilities, and industrial monitoring, as well as wide-area inspection and surveillance at higher altitudes, such as forestry, wildfire monitoring, and environmental oversight.

“This SFOC builds upon milestones such as Volatus’ approved BVLOS medical delivery operations at Halton Healthcare,” began Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “With our partners, we are expanding these capabilities by integrating a lightweight and scalable detect and avoid system. This combination makes it practical to move from specialized projects into wide-scale deployments like drone-in-a-box networks, giving customers safe, reliable, and scalable autonomous services.”

“We’re pleased to support Volatus with our IRIS Terminal platform as they expand advanced BVLOS operations,” said Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director, Kongsberg Geospatial. “By integrating real-time airspace awareness into their Operations Control Center, Volatus is demonstrating how safe and scalable drone services can be delivered for commercial customers.”

“This approval represents a major step toward scalable autonomous drone operations,” said Greg Waters, Co-founder & CEO, MatrixSpace. “Our compact radar technology is designed for exactly these kinds of applications, and Volatus is leading the way in bringing drone-in-a-box and automated services to the Canadian market.”

About Volatus’ Strategic Partnerships

Kongsberg Geospatial and MatrixSpace are two industry leaders whose technologies are helping to transform advanced BVLOS capability into scalable, commercially viable services. By combining Volatus’ operational expertise with Kongsberg’s airspace management software and MatrixSpace’s next-generation radar, the partnership creates a deployable ecosystem designed for safe and repeatable drone-in-a-box and autonomous operations.

Kongsberg Geospatial provides the IRIS Terminal platform, which integrates radar, telemetry, and other sensor feeds into a single real-time airspace awareness display for safe BVLOS operations. Beyond the technology, Kongsberg brings decades of defense and aerospace experience, opening access to global security and government markets where regulatory trust and mission assurance are critical.

MatrixSpace delivers the next step forward in detect-and-avoid: a compact, low-power radar system that is smaller, more flexible, and lower cost than traditional installations. It can also detect smaller, non-cooperative traffic such as other drones — making it ideally suited for scalable, autonomous deployments like drone-in-a-box networks. MatrixSpace’s growing presence in homeland security and critical infrastructure monitoring creates new opportunities for Volatus to expand into high-value markets.

Together, these partnerships enable Volatus to act as the integrator of a proven ecosystem combining operational expertise with advanced airspace awareness and next-generation radar to deliver safe, scalable, and commercially viable drone services.

Corporate Update

Volatus is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services (“Think Ink”) to provide investor relations and digital marketing services aimed at expanding market and investor awareness for a period of 12 months.

Under the terms of the agreement, Think Ink will provide investor relations services including native and display advertising, video content distribution, social media coverage, e-mail distribution, and related marketing activities to increase awareness of the Company.

The Company has agreed to pay US$125,000 on signing, as compensation to Think Ink for the services provided under the agreement (the “Compensation”). The Compensation is payable to Think Ink for a period of up to 12 months. Either party may terminate the Agreement by providing thirty (30) days' written notice. The Compensation payable to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company. Think Ink and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities at arm’s length of each other and neither Think Ink nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Think Ink Data & Email Services, LLC is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, Think Ink helps its clients to reach a network of potential investors.

About Volatus Aerospace

With 100+ years of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Committed to efficiency, safety, and sustainability, Volatus offers a complete ecosystem of aerial solutions including remote operations, enterprise equipment sales, training, and aerial services to enhance real-world applications across industries.

Source: 1 https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drone-in-a-box-market-108470?

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Details:

Abhinav Singhvi

Chief Financial officer

+1 833-865-2887

abhinav.singhvi@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com