Scatec ASA: Resignation of board member

Oslo, 03 September 2025: Scatec announces that Jutta Dissen has informed the company that she resigns from her position as member of the Board of Directors effective 3 September 2025, after accepting an executive position outside Scatec. Scatec appreciates Jutta Dissen’s contributions and wishes her well in the future.

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to growing our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act