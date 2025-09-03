Upexi to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced that management will participate in the following September 2025 investor conferences. Conference details, including links to webcasts, can be found below.

5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference

Dates: September 4, 2025

Location: Virtual

Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Type: Investor Meetings

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 8-10, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Type: Presentation, Investor Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Monday September 8, 2025, at 9:30 am E.T.

Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar

FT Partners FinTech Conference 2025

Dates: September 16, 2025

Location: Convene, 601 Lexington Avenue, New York City

Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Type: Investor Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Upexi@KCSA.com.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit www.upexi.com.

Follow Upexi on X - https://x.com/upexitreasury

Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X - https://x.com/UpexiAllan

Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X - https://x.com/thetinyant

Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Email: brian.rudick@upexi.com

Phone: (216) 347-0473

Media Contact

Gasthalter & Co.

Upexi@gasthalter.com

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Email: Upexi@KCSA.com

Phone: (212) 896-1254