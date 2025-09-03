Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 4, 2025

 | Source: Gabelli Funds Gabelli Funds

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda

7:45Welcome & Introduction12:45New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR)
 Gabelli Funds Team Brandon Robinson – CEO
8:00Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)1:15Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
 David Rosenberg – CFO Matthew Malone – CEO
Christopher Thome – CFO
8:30Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)1:45Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM)
 Pat Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO		 Anika Marker – IR
Carl-Philip Schniewind – IR
9:00HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)2:15Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
 Victor Mendelson – CEO Lynn Bamford – CEO
Chris Farkas – CFO
9:30Crane Company (NYSE: CR)2:45Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
 Alex Alcala – COO
Jay Higgs – SVP, Aero		 Jonathan Baliff – CFO
10:00Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)3:15DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO)
 Kobi Kagan – COO Oleg Vornik – CEO
10:30StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO)3:45AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO)
 Dan Satterfield – CEO
Alex Trapp – CSO		 Mariya Pylypiv – CFO
11:00Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)4:15TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT)
 Gunnar Kleveland – CEO Ehud Ben-Yair – CFO
11:30Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)4:30Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)
 Steve Oswald – CEO Sam Davis – CEO
Eric Gerratt – CFO
12:00 PMLunch4:45AstraNav, Inc. (Private)
12:15Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Anton Toutov – CEO
 Peter Gundermann – CEO
Nancy Hedges – CFO		5:00Apex Aerospace (Private)
   Dilip Sanklecha – CEO

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 7:45 am

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E : skeating@gabelli.com

Research Team

Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5083
E: tbancroft@gabelli.com

Michael Burgio
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: mburgio@gabelli.com

Daniel Gleim
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: dgleim@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083


Recommended Reading