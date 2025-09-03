Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 4, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda

7:45 Welcome & Introduction 12:45 New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR) Gabelli Funds Team Brandon Robinson – CEO 8:00 Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) 1:15 Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) David Rosenberg – CFO Matthew Malone – CEO

Christopher Thome – CFO 8:30 Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) 1:45 Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM) Pat Roche – CEO

Jennifer Walter – CFO Anika Marker – IR

Carl-Philip Schniewind – IR 9:00 HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) 2:15 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Victor Mendelson – CEO Lynn Bamford – CEO

Chris Farkas – CFO 9:30 Crane Company (NYSE: CR) 2:45 Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Alex Alcala – COO

Jay Higgs – SVP, Aero Jonathan Baliff – CFO 10:00 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) 3:15 DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO) Kobi Kagan – COO Oleg Vornik – CEO 10:30 StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO) 3:45 AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) Dan Satterfield – CEO

Alex Trapp – CSO Mariya Pylypiv – CFO 11:00 Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) 4:15 TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) Gunnar Kleveland – CEO Ehud Ben-Yair – CFO 11:30 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) 4:30 Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Steve Oswald – CEO Sam Davis – CEO

Eric Gerratt – CFO 12:00 PM Lunch 4:45 AstraNav, Inc. (Private) 12:15 Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Anton Toutov – CEO Peter Gundermann – CEO

Nancy Hedges – CFO 5:00 Apex Aerospace (Private) Dilip Sanklecha – CEO

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 7:45 am

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca

Client Relations

P: 914-921-5101

E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating

Marketing Associate

P: 914-921-5107

E : skeating@gabelli.com

Research Team

Tony Bancroft

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-5083

E: tbancroft@gabelli.com

Michael Burgio

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7797

E: mburgio@gabelli.com

Daniel Gleim

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7797

E: dgleim@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

