Genius Group CEO Roger Hamilton to speak at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

SINGAPORE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced its CEO, Roger Hamilton, will be speaking at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, from Sep 8 to Sep 9, 2025.

Mr. Hamilton will be speaking in the featured Treasury Strategy Panel together with: Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS Inc; Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital Inc; Sebastian Bea, President of Reserve One; and Joshua Riezman, CSO of GSR Markets. The panel will discuss the current state and future of digital asset treasury companies, including Bitcoin Treasury companies.

The panel will be followed by a Keynote Address by Michael Saylor, Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy.

The HC Wainwright Conference, will also feature a Bitcoin Mining & High Performance Computing Panel and the HC Wainwight’s 6th Annual Crypto Dinner.

Genius Group’s CEO, Roger Hamilton, said “We are excited to be joining the H.C. Wainwright Conference and we look forward to sharing Genius Group’s strategy to grow to our 10,000 Bitcoin target within our Bitcoin Treasury. We also look forward to connecting with the CEOs leading the digital asset treasury companies that are engineering the future of digital finance.”

Prior to the panel and keynote, Genius Group will lead a dedicated presentation on its present performance and future growth plans, including its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, Genius Academy and Genius City models. Taking place at 10.00am ET, September 8, the presentation will be livestreamed.

Links to the presentation, forum and keynote:

The Genius Group Company Presentation can be viewed live at 10.00am ET, Monday Sep 8, 2025 here.

The Digital Treasury Strategy Panel, can be viewed live at 3.00pm ET, Monday Sep 8, 2025 here.

The Keynote Address by Michael Saylor can be viewed live at 4.00pm ET, Monday Sep 8, 2025 here.

Links can also be accessed by visiting the Company’s Investor Site here.

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

