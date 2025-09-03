Horizon Farm Credit Awards Over $136,000 to Support Agriculture, Education, and Community Development

Mechanicsburg, PA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its Community Investment Grant program, Horizon Farm Credit awarded more than $136,000 in grants to 16 organizations throughout its 100-county footprint this summer. The grants fund initiatives focusing on agriculture innovation, agriculture education, diversity in agriculture, environmental stewardship, and strengthening communities.
“At Farm Credit, we know that strong communities are the foundation of a thriving agricultural industry,” said Tom Truitt, Horizon Farm Credit Chief Executive Officer. “By supporting these organizations, we are investing not only in agriculture, but also in the people, partnerships, and programs that ensure our communities continue to grow and thrive throughout our footprint.”
This year’s recipients represent a wide range of missions — from farm-to-school programs and workforce training to veteran farmer support and environmental stewardship.
The recipients are:
Maryland
- Asian American Agriculture Society
- Blackwater Rising
- Cecil County Public Schools – Cecil County School of Technology
- Farm to School Frederick
- Taking The Lead, Inc.
Pennsylvania
- Bidwell Training Center
- Groundwork Erie
- John Bartram Association
- Millvale Community Development Corporation
- New Holland Mennonite Church
- PA Veteran Farming Network
- Pennsylvania Beef Foundation
- Penn State Agricultural Safety and Health Program (ASH)
- Penn State Extension 4-H – Wayne County
Virginia
- Eukarya Family Center
- Shenandoah Co. Agricultural Foundation
To learn more about Horizon Farm Credit’s Community Investment Grant Program, visit horizonfc.com/community.
About Horizon Farm Credit
Horizon Farm Credit is a member-owned agricultural lending cooperative, providing consistent and reliable financing and related services to full- and part-time farmers, agricultural-related businesses, and rural landowners. The Association serves 100 counties across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Association has more than 22,900 members and over $7.3 billion in loans outstanding. Learn more at horizonfc.com.