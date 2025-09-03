Akari Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live moderated webcast on Thursday, September 4th at 4:00 PM ET

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel immuno-oncology payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics will provide a corporate overview and discuss its innovative payload platform fueling a pipeline of next-generation ADCs designed with novel immuno-oncology payloads to address a wide range of cancer tumor targets. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

The live video webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website (akaritx.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company has developed its first novel payload, PH1, a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cells. PH1 is highly differentiated in its mechanism of action against cancer cells from current ADC payloads that use Topoisomerase1 inhibitors or tubulin inhibitors. This splicing modulator has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. Using this novel payload, Akari has the ability to generate multiple ADC molecules based on the desired application to a range of cancer targets of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

