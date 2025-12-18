Akari Therapeutics Releases Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

Watch the “What This Means” video here

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Abizer Gaslightwala, President and CEO of Akari Therapeutics participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment.

As part of the segment, Mr. Gaslightwala discussed the Company’s novel spliceosome modulating payload, PH1, and Akari’s ongoing efforts to demonstrate the potential of using this ADC payload against some of the toughest cancers to treat today. This segment highlights the recently announced new preclinical data that demonstrates the therapeutic potential of Akari's lead ADC AKTX-101 in hard-to-treat KRAS-mutant pancreatic cancer. The new data builds on the future development potential of AKTX-101 in a broad range of difficult cancers as Akari works to advance this molecule into clinical testing by late 2026/early 2027.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Akari is now available here.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation spliceosome payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

