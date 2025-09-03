Alliance Entertainment to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2025 on September 16–17, 2025

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor, logistics provider, and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 325,000 unique SKUs across physical media, video games, toys, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2025 on September 16 and 17, 2025. Representing the company, CEO Jeff Walker will deliver a company presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 16, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on September 17.

The live webcast of Alliance Entertainment’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3136/52902, and a replay will be accessible afterward. The presentation will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alliance Entertainment, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com